Football gossip: Mourinho, Zidane, Foden, Zabaleta, Ashley

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho could be sacked as early as next week if his side lose to Newcastle United on Saturday. (Sun)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino is Manchester United owner Ed Woodward's preferred candidate to take over at Old Trafford if Mourinho is sacked. (Independent)

Manchester United goalkeeper David De Gea, midfielder Paul Pogba and forward Anthony Martial were wanted by Zinedine Zidane while he was Real Madrid manager. (Manchester Evening News)

Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger, 25, believes Eden Hazard is the only 'untouchable' under Blues manager Maurizio Sarri. (Standard)

Manchester City defender Benjamin Mendy, 24, says manager Pep Guardiola's intense tactical preparations drive him on to perform better. (Manchester Evening News)

City will use high-definition "spy" cameras on their team bus for Sunday's game at Liverpool after having missiles thrown at it before last season's fixture at Anfield. (ESPN)

Meanwhile City's young midfielder Phil Foden, 18, has bought a £2m house for himself and his family in a bid to keep them together despite his fame. (Mail)

Does youthful squad signal a changing of the guard for England? His latest squad is imaginative, youthful and a clear signpost to Euro 2020.

Arsenal are trying to secure the services of Juventus chief executive Giuseppe Marotta, who is leaving the club, but Inter Milan are also keen. (Tuttosport - in Italian)

Ex-England boss Fabio Capello says that he was told by Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho that he wanted to sign Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar, 23, and 27-year-old Kalidou Koulibaly of Napoli last summer. (Sky Italia via Football.London)

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has promised to take his players on holiday if they avoid relegation from the Premier League. (Mail)

Ashley ate a £7.95 spaghetti bolognaise during the four-hour meeting with manager Rafa Benitez and players this week. (Chronicle)

Helsingborgs IF and Sweden defender Andreas Granqvist, 33, says he is "flattered" by rumours linking him with Manchester United. (FotbollDireckt via Manchester Evening News)

Former Manchester United and Everton manager David Moyes is the new bookies favourite to replace Steve Bruce as Aston Villa's next manager. (Express)

Fiorentina striker Giovanni Simeone, 23, has revealed he hopes to one day be managed by his father and Atletico Madrid head coach Diego. (Goal)