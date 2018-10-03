Football gossip: Southgate, Falcao, Rabiot, Fonseca, Isco, Henry

Gareth Southgate will sign a contract in the next 24 hours to remain as England manager until 2022. (Mirror)

The deal, which is reportedly worth £3m a year, will keep the 48-year-old in post until after the World Cup in Qatar. (Mail)

Monaco and Colombia forward Radamel Falcao, 32, has been linked with a move to David Beckham's Inter Miami when the team joins the MLS in 2020. (Sport - in Spanish)

Manchester United's owners, the Glazer family, are still backing Jose Mourinho as the club's manager despite his position being called into question after United's poor start to the season. (ESPN)

Spice up your life! Peter Crouch on his Spice Girls connection...

Manchester City have held a series of meetings with Merseyside Police and are likely to keep their route to Saturday's game against Liverpool at Anfield secret to avoid a repeat of the incidents before last season's Champions League quarter-final. (Sun)

Paris St-Germain's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23, has rejected a third offer, worth 7.2m euros (£6.38m), to extend his contract at the club. (Bein Sport)

Shakhtar Donetsk manager Paulo Fonseca is among the favourites to take over at Aston Villa after Steve Bruce was sacked on Wednesday. (Birmingham Mail)

Arsenal legend and Belgium assistant manager Thierry Henry is also interested in the Villa Park job. (Mirror)

But former Chelsea star John Terry, who played at Villa Park last year, is also tipped to land his first managerial role. (Sun)

Former Hull City chairman Paul Duffen is heading a consortium bidding to purchase the club from current owner Assem Allam. (Hull Daily Mail)

Manchester City owner Sheikh Mansour could have ended up buying Newcastle United instead of the Etihad club 10 years ago. (Manchester Evening News)

Real Madrid and Spain midfielder Isco, 26, says he is nearing a return to fitness after having surgery for acute appendicitis. (AS)

West Ham striker Andy Carroll is expected to make his comeback from injury after the international break. He has not featured for the Hammers since May. (Mirror)

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley says he lacked coaching when he was at Everton and it was the right time to leave the club. (Liverpool Echo)

Bournemouth are considering a summer move for 24-year-old SPAL and Italy midfielder Manuel Lazzari. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United are considering introducing "gender-neutral" toilets at Old Trafford to make the stadium more "welcoming and inclusive". (Mail)