Football gossip: Pogba, Scholes, Mourinho, Luiz, Welbeck, Rabiot

French champions Paris St-Germain are interested in signing Manchester United's World Cup-winning France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25. (The Sun)

Former Manchester United midfielder Paul Scholes, 43, says he is surprised manager Jose Mourinho was not sacked after Saturday's 3-1 defeat at West Ham. (BT Sport)

Ex-France striker Christophe Dugarry says former Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane, 46, his former international team-mate, will not replace Mourinho at Old Trafford. (RMC Sport - in French)

Arsenal forward Danny Welbeck is set to follow midfielder Aaron Ramsey out of Arsenal on a free transfer next summer. The 27-year-old England international is in the final year of his deal and there in no agreement over a new contract. (Mirror)

Manchester City have been scouting Hoffenheim youth team midfielder Ilay Elmkies. The Israeli, 18, scored against Man City's development side at the weekend. (Bild - in German)

Tottenham are ready to make a bid for Paris St-Germain's Adrien Rabiot in January. The 23-year-old France midfielder is out of contract next summer and therefore can talk to clubs in January. (Mirror)

Argentina interim coach Lionel Scaloni says he has not spoken to Manchester City striker Sergio Aguero about returning to the national side. Aguero, 30, did not feature in the country's post-World Cup friendlies. (ESPN)

Chelsea will offer Brazil midfielder David Luiz a one-year contract extension. The 31-year-old is out of contract at the end of the season. (Evening Standard)

Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho, 18, is in line for his first England Under-21 call-up this week with Aidy Boothroyd set to include him in the squad for the European Championship qualifiers against Andorra and Scotland next week. (The Times)

Leeds United are set to open talks with English midfielder Kemar Roofe. The 25-year-old has two years remaining on his four-year contract. (Yorkshire Evening Post)

Sweden captain and centre-back Andreas Granqvist, 33, says the interest from Manchester United in bringing him to the club is "incredibly flattering". (FotbollDireckt - in Swedish)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson says he considered staying at Roma before joining the Premier League club. The 26-year-old Brazilian, who joined Liverpool in July, said he cried when he left Rome, where his daughter was born. (La Gazzetta dello Sport - in Italian)

Barcelona are unlikely to sign any players during the January transfer window. (Mundo Deportivo)

Meanwhile, the Spanish champions are concerned about the state of the Wembley Stadium pitch on the eve of their Champions League group match against Tottenham. (AS.com - in Spanish)