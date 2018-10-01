Football gossip: Mbappe, Pogba, Mourinho, Ramsey, Sanchez, Diop

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola rules out a move for Paris St-Germain's France forward Kylian Mbappe, 19. (Independent)

Barcelona's board is divided on whether to move for Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, in January, but the Catalan giants are confident they have the financial resources to sign the France World Cup winner. (ESPN)

Real Madrid have joined a group of clubs interested in Wales international Aaron Ramsey, 27, who could leave Arsenal in January. (Teamtalk)

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Lille wide-man Nicolas Pepe, 23. The £30m-rated Ivory Coast international has received positive reviews in France for his performances this season having scored five goals in eight games. (Mirror)

Chelsea are favourites to sign Volendam's 15-year-old Dutch midfielder Sam Lautenschutz. (The Sun)

Wolves are interested in Aberdeen's Scotland defender Scott McKenna. Celtic and Aston Villa have had bids rejected for the 21-year-old. (Scottish Sun)

Former Manchester United midfielder Lee Sharpe believes the club's manager Jose Mourinho should be sacked if their poor start to the season continues in their two games this week. (Talksport)

Ex-Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has reportedly called Mourinho to assure him there is no plan to replace him. (Mirror)

Mourinho is believed to be an isolated figure at Old Trafford after falling out with club captain Antonio Valencia. (Mail)

Meanwhile, United's Chile forward Alexis Sanchez, 29, was left fuming after being cut from the matchday squad by Mourinho for last weekend's game at West Ham. (Mirror)

United target Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has extended his Lazio contract until 2023. The 23-year-old Serbia World Cup midfielder was linked with a move to Old Trafford in the summer. (Mail)

West Ham beat Manchester United, Barcelona, Arsenal, Tottenham and Everton to the signing of 21-year-old defender Issa Diop this summer. (Mail)

Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino, 46, rules out ever managing Barcelona as his links with the Catalan club's city rivals Espanyol make a move "impossible". (Standard)

England midfielder Danny Drinkwater, 28, is not in any rush to quit Chelsea, despite not yet featuring in manager Maurizio Sarri's matchday squad this season. (Telegraph)

A joint British and Irish bid for the 2030 World Cup may hinge on whether Spain joins forces with Morocco for a cross-continental campaign to host the tournament. (The Times)