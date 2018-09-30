Football gossip: Mourinho, Zidane, Sanchez, Foden, Sane, Ronaldo

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho is worried about his future at Old Trafford, and is convinced club officials have sounded out former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane. (Sun)

But former France international Zidane is in contention to become the new chief executive of Juventus. (Tuttosport, via Daily Express)

The uncertainty around Mourinho's position at United means 12 players are unsure of their futures as they enter the final year of their contracts. (Daily Mirror)

Mourinho has run out of patience with United's Chile striker Alexis Sanchez, 29. (London Evening Standard)

United's England defender Luke Shaw, 23, said the team were "awful" during their "honestly horrendous" defeat by West Ham on Saturday. (Daily Telegraph)

Manchester City will wait before offering 18-year-old English midfielder Phil Foden a new five-year deal worth about £250,000 a week. (Daily Star)

Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola has warned the club's Germany winger Leroy Sane, 22, not to lose focus. (Sun)

Scouts for Manchester City, Liverpool and Tottenham watched Lazio and Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 23, during the 4-1 victory over Genoa. (Daily Mirror)

AC Milan, Manchester United and Paris Saint-Germain tried to sign Cristiano Ronaldo in the summer before the 33-year-old Portugal forward joined Juventus from Real Madrid. (El Mundo, via Marca)

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley will take the entire squad and manager Rafa Benitez out for a meal in an attempt to rebuild relationships. (Daily Mail)

Chelsea believe Maurizio Sarri's relaxed management style will be crucial in persuading Belgium forward Eden Hazard and France midfielder N'Golo Kante, both 27, to sign new contracts. (Goal)

England's management staff are impressed with West Ham midfielder Declan Rice, 19. Rice, who has Irish grandparents, has played three times for the Republic of Ireland but can switch allegiance. (Daily Mail)

Cardiff City manager Neil Warnock praised Burnley goalkeeper Joe Hart following Cardiff's 2-1 defeat by the Clarets on Sunday - but added the 31-year-old should forget about an England recall. (Lancashire Telegraph)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he has sympathy for Egyptian striker Mohamed Salah, and that the 26-year-old is working hard to find his best form. (ESPN)