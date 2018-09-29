Football gossip: Mourinho, Zidane, Pogba, Mbappe, Hazard, Morata

Manchester United staff believe manager Jose Mourinho could be sacked by the end of next week, with players discussing his possible departure on the journey home from their 3-1 defeat by West Ham on Saturday. (Mail on Sunday)

But United say reports they have approached former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane to replace Mourinho are "nonsense". (ESPN)

Mourinho reprimanded United's Chile striker Alexis Sanchez, 29, in front of his team-mates before dropping him for Saturday's match. (Sunday Mirror)

Barcelona want United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, who was told this week he would not captain the Red Devils again, but would rather sign the 25-year-old next summer than in January. (Sunday Express)

Manchester City are willing to break the world transfer record with a £200m move for Paris St-Germain and France striker Kylian Mbappe, 19. (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea's Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 25, could be sold to Juventus in January. (Sun on Sunday)

Chelsea are keeping an eye on the 15-year-old brother of their Belgium forward Eden Hazard, 27, and midfielder Kylian, 23. Ethan Hazard plays for Belgian side AFC Tubize. (Sunday Mirror)

Cristiano Ronaldo believes his goal against Juventus for Real Madrid was "more beautiful" than the Mohamed Salah strike that won the Liverpool forward the Fifa Puskas Award. But the Portuguese, 33, added that Salah, 26, deserved the award. (L'Equipe - in French)

Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson, 25, says Brazil team-mate Philippe Coutinho - who left Anfield to join Barcelona in January - helped him decide to join the Premier League side. (Goal)

Former Manchester United and Chelsea chief executive Peter Kenyon is trying to form a consortium to buy Newcastle from Mike Ashley. (Guardian)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp thinks striker Daniel Sturridge's loan spell at West Brom was good for the 29-year-old. The England international scored a late equaliser at Chelsea on Saturday to maintain the Reds' unbeaten start to the Premier League season. (Daily Star Sunday)

Chelsea's Brazil defender David Luiz, 31, says he would have left the club in the summer had Maurizio Sarri not replaced Antonio Conte as manager. (BT Sport)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola believes social media can cause problems between managers and their players. (Independent)

Southampton boss Mark Hughes says he may have to make drastic changes to his side after they were beaten 2-0 by Wolves.Saints have won one and lost four of their seven Premier League matches this season. (Talksport)

Former Newcastle striker Shola Ameobi says he has not retired. The 36-year-old has been a free agent since leaving Notts County at the end of last season. (Sky Sports)