AFL Grand Final: West Coast Eagles beat Collingwood Magpies for first title since 2006

A packed crowd of 100,022 fans at a heaving Melbourne Cricket Ground watched the 2018 AFL Grand Final

The West Coast Eagles claimed their first Australian Football League (AFL) championship since 2006, edging out the Collingwood Magpies by five points in Saturday's Grand Final in Melbourne.

Midfielder Dom Sheed slotted the winning goal with less than two minutes remaining at Melbourne Cricket Ground.

The 79-74 victory gave the Perth-based Eagles their fourth AFL title.

"What an unbelievable game," said Sheed. "We had some doubters through the year - we proved them all wrong."

Midfielder Luke Shuey was awarded the Norm Smith Medal as man of the match after amassing a game-high 34 disposals and kicking a third-quarter goal that edged the Eagles ahead.

Australian Formula 1 driver Daniel Ricciardo watched his West Coast Eagles win the AFL Grand Final before the start of qualifying for the Russian Grand Prix

The Melbourne Cricket Ground is the traditional home of the AFL Grand Final

Brody Mihocek of the Collingwood Magpies kicks while being tackled by Liam Ryan of the West Coast Eagles