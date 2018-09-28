Football gossip: Alli, Zidane, Grealish, Pogba, Mendy, Shaqiri, Maddison

Former Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane is taking English lessons in preparation for replacing Jose Mourinho as Manchester United manager. (Sun)

Tottenham and England midfielder Dele Alli, 22, will be out for another month after a recurrence of his hamstring injury. (I)

Jack Grealish's new five-year contract at Aston Villa contains a release clause that will allow the 23-year-old former England Under-21 midfielder to leave if the club receive an offer of more than £45m. (Times - subscription required)

France left-back Benjamin Mendy is facing an uncertain future at Manchester City because manager Pep Guardiola is annoyed by the 24-year-old's attitude on and off the pitch. (ESPN)

Manchester United executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward has told France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, that he will not allow him to join Barcelona. (Sun)

Cake, cancelled hotel stays and a tactical revolution How Maurizio Sarri is transforming Chelsea in his own image

Chelsea midfielder Jorginho, 26, says he chose to join the Blues over Manchester City in the summer because of Maurizio Sarri, who managed the Italy international for three years at Napoli. (ESPN Brasil)

Atletico Madrid and Spain striker Diego Costa, 29, says the falling-out with former boss Antonio Conte that led to his departure from Chelsea was not his fault. (Marca)

England boss Gareth Southgate is set to watch James Maddison when Leicester face Newcastle on Saturday as he is considering calling up the 21-year-old midfielder. (Telegraph)

Maddison, who joined the Foxes for about £20m from Norwich in the summer, says he is not getting ahead of himself by thinking about international football. (Mirror)

Liverpool and Switzerland midfielder Xherdan Shaqiri, 26, responded to criticism from former Stoke team-mate Charlie Adam by saying the Scot is only remembered for getting sent off and missing a penalty during the Potters' relegation last season. (Evening Standard)

Fulham keeper Marcus Bettinelli, 26, says he was cleaning the kitchen when he got a surprise call-up to the England squad earlier this month. (Mail)

Bayern Munich are keen to sign Marseille and France winger Florian Thauvin, 25, but will have to pay 80m euros (£71.3m) for the former Newcastle player. (Ouest-France - in French)

Atletico Madrid and Spain midfielder Saul Niguez says he would never sign for Real Madrid - but the 23-year-old did once come close to joining Barcelona. (Cadena Ser, via Sport)

Everton had suspended their head of academy recruitment while the Premier League looks into alleged breaches of the rules over approaching young players. (Mail)