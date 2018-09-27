Football gossip: Ramsey, Pogba, Hazard, Pickford, Grealish

Juventus and AC Milan are interested in signing Arsenal's Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey. The 27-year-old is likely to leave the club in the summer. (Evening Standard)

Arsenal are open to selling Ramsey in January to avoid losing him for free. (Mirror)

Barcelona are monitoring Manchester United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, amid his problems at the club. (Independent)

There are concerns at Old Trafford that boss Jose Mourinho's rift with Pogba has affected other members of the dressing room, with France forward Antony Martial and Brazil's Andreas Pereira also unhappy with the manager. (Mail)

What now for Pogba - and can anyone afford him? Paul Pogba and Jose Mourinho appeared to have a confrontation at Manchester United training on Wednesday Could Paul Pogba be on his way out of Man Utd?

United players are stunned that Mourinho publicly criticised defenders Eric Bailly and Phil Jones after Tuesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Derby. (Sun)

Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, will meet United officials in November to discuss the midfielder's future. (Guardian)

Mourinho has reprimanded England striker Marcus Rashford, 20, about his attitude because he failed to complete a proper warm-down after the Champions League victory over Young Boys last week. (Mail)

Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas believes it will be difficult for the club to keep hold of Eden Hazard. The Belgium midfielder, 27, wanted to leave Stamford Bridge in July but Chelsea said he was not for sale. (Evening Standard)

Chelsea midfielder Ross Barkley says team-mate Hazard is better than Barcelona's Lionel Messi and Juventus' Cristiano Ronaldo on current form. (Guardian)

AC Milan are interested in Chelsea's Fabregas, 31, and are ready to make a January move for the Spain international. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Everton's Englandgoalkeeper Jordan Pickford says speculation linking him with Chelsea over the summer did not affect his focus. The 24-year-old signed a new six-year deal with the Toffees on Wednesday. (Sky Sports)

Manchester City are interested in Lyon and France Under-21 midfielder Tanguy Ndombele. The 21-year-old signed a five-year deal with the Ligue 1 side this month. (Le10Sport - in French)

Real Madrid have had a bid for full-back Benjamin Pavard rejected by Stuttgart. Manchester United and Arsenal have previously been interested in the 22-year-old France international. (Sport Bild via Metro)

West Ham have made an improved contract offer to central midfielder Declan Rice, 19, after he turned down a deal worth more than £40,000 a week. (Telegraph)

Newcastle are refusing to talk to possible successors to manager Rafael Benitez, whose contract expires in June, as they have not given up on keeping the Spaniard at St James' Park. (Mirror)

Manchester United are prepared to offer £60m for Slovakia centre-back Milan Skriniar, 23, from Inter Milan. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Fulham manager Slavisa Jokanovic has told 15-year-old Harvey Elliott to concentrate on "homework" rather than football. The midfielder became Fulham's youngest player as they beat Millwall in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday. (Times - subscription required)

Aston Villa midfielder Jack Grealish thinks he would have secured a place in the England squad had he moved to Tottenham in the summer. The 23-year-old recently signed a new five-year deal with Villa. (Telegraph)

Barcelona and Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 30, has signed a new contract at the Nou Camp until 2023, increasing his buy-out clause to 500m euros (£445m). (AS)

Paris St-Germain goalkeeper Gianluigi Buffon, 40, says 25-year-old team-mate Marco Verratti is the only real talent in Italian football. (Gazetta dello Sport - in Italian)