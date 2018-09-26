Football gossip: Pogba, Mourinho, Ramsey, Foden, Moyes, Fabinho

Several senior Manchester United players are angry with boss Jose Mourinho's man-management. The Portuguese recently told midfielder Paul Pogba he would not captain the club again. (ESPN)

Pogba and Mourinho clashed at training on Wednesday because the manager thought the France international had posted a video of him laughing after United's defeat by Derby in the EFL Cup. (Sun)

Pogba told the United hierarchy almost two months ago that he wanted to leave Old Trafford. (Telegraph)

United vice-chairman Ed Woodward has backed Mourinho and is not thinking about sacking the 55-year-old. However, a number of players are considering leaving the club at the end of the season if Mourinho remains. (Star)

What next for Pogba & Mourinho? Is this a fight the Man Utd manager can win?

Midfielder Aaron Ramsey will leave Arsenal next summer after contract talks broke down. The 27-year-old Wales international, who is in the final season of his contract, has previously been linked with Chelsea and Juventus. (Mirror)

Manchester City want 18-year-old English midfielder Phil Foden to sign a long-term contract. (Mail)

Arsenal are monitoring Everton defender Ryan Astley. The 16-year-old made his debut for the club's under-23 side in March. (Mirror)

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says it could take up to six months for Brazil midfielder Fabinho to adapt to the club's way of playing. The 24-year-old joined Liverpool from Monaco in the summer and played in Wednesday's Carabao Cup defeat by Chelsea. (Independent)

Leicester City boss Claude Puel says Turkey centre-back Caglar Soyuncu, 22, has yet to make his debut because his lack of English is making it difficult to communicate with his team-mates. (Leicester Mercury)

Everton are interested in 20-year-old Porto and Brazil right-back Eder Militao, who can also play at centre-back and in midfield. (UOL - in Portuguese)

Barcelona are keen to sign Ajax midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21, although Tottenham and Manchester City have expressed interest in the Netherlands international. (Talksport)

Former Manchester United and Everton manager David Moyes is on the shortlist to take over at Ligue 1 side Nantes. He has been out of work since he left West Ham at the end of last season. (Mirror)

Brentford's Spanish winger Sergi Canos, 21, says he turned down an offer from Liverpool to sign a long-term deal in 2016. (Guardian)

Bournemouth defender Jack Simpson, 21, says he is flattered by interest from Scottish Premiership side Rangers, but the Englishman is focused on his role at the Premier League club. (Bournemouth Echo)

England will back Germany over Turkey when Uefa meet to elect the host for Euro 2024. (Times - subscription required)

Stan Kroenke has completed his buyout of Arsenal. The American agreed a £60m deal with Alisher Usmanov in August and is now the sole owner of shares in the club. (Evening Standard)

Crystal Palace will create a new singing section at Selhurst Park from the start of next season. (Independent)