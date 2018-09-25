Football gossip: Ronaldo, Messi, Sako, Gotze, Hazard, Wenger

Real Madrid president Florentino Perez believes Portuguese forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, will one day return to the club. Ronaldo joined Juventus in July after nine years at the Bernabeu. (ESPN)

Ronaldo and Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi, 31, are at the centre of a row after snubbing the Fifa Best Awards. (Marca via Express)

West Brom are set to sign of former Crystal Palace winger Bakary Sako, 30, this week. The Mali international has been a free agent since turning down a contract offer from Palace in the summer. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal are interested in Rennes' 20-year-old Senegal winger Ismaila Sarr - who has been likened to Barcelona's Ousmane Dembele. (Mirror)

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich wants at least £3bn to sell the club. (Bloomberg)

Chelsea assistant Gianfranco Zola believes Belgian winger Eden Hazard, 27, has not reached his full potential and can challenge for football's top individual awards. (Telegraph)

Football Association's technical director Dan Ashworth, 47, is in talks over an equivalent role at Brighton. (The Guardian)

Former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher has backed 19-year-old defender Declan Rice's decision to turn down a contract offer at West Ham. (Talksport)

Monaco's owner Dmitry Rybolovlev is looking to sell the club - there has been interest from the United States and the United Arab Emirates. (le10sport.com - in French)

Fifa spent almost £9m on private jets in less than three years, which included a sightseeing trip to the Taj Mahal. (The Independent)

Arsene Wenger is unsure over a return to football management, but the 68-year-old Frenchman says he is not retired after leaving Arsenal in the summer. (L'Est Republicain via Evening Standard)

Celtic are facing a slow death because they cannot compete financially with the top European leagues, says Juventus president Andrea Agnelli. (The Scotsman)

Former manager Kevin Keegan says owner Mike Ashley's Newcastle United is the the worst-run club he has ever dealt with. (Newcastle Chronicle)

Ex-Dundee skipper Bobby Mann, 44, says the club should sack manager Neil McCann. (Dundee Evening Telegraph)