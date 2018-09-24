Lazy rivers, cheese rooms and 360-degree screens

Real Madrid's Bernabeu upgrade will reportedly cost £500m

When it comes to designing stadiums, it seems sports clubs have been trying to outdo each other in the "fan experience" stakes.

Understandably, it is no longer acceptable to give the top-paying supporters a plastic seat, a flat beer and a lukewarm pie at half-time.

But still, it is impressive what they are able to cram into a stadium - take a look at some of Real Madrid's plans for the Bernabeu's facelift.

Real have had approval for the stadium upgrades, due to finish in 2022, complete with retractable roof, 360-degree video screen and even what appears to be a car showroom inside the extended concourse...

Although the 70-year-old stadium is an icon to Real fans, who could blame them for getting excited for the much needed updates.

The renovation is reportedly costing about £500m but the Spanish club's president, Florentino Perez, thinks it will bring in 150m euros (£135m) per season.

So, once it's done, they can afford to buy back Cristiano Ronaldo, right?

Here are some more examples of extra special touches stadium designers have incorporated into their work.

The T Mobile Arena - Las Vegas

Located in the original "city of sin", the $375m (£295m) T Mobile Arena, home of the Golden Knights ice hockey team, was always going to house a cocktail bar - or six.

The 20,000-seat arena, which also regularly hosts major boxing and UFC events, even has its own artisanal ice programme - where professional "ice breakers" learn to hand-carve spheres, cubes, diamonds and blocks of ice to serve over trendy vodka.

If you are lucky enough to sit on the suite level, you can even can order your own mojito cart - no expense spared there.

The Gabba - Brisbane

There can't be many better spectator experiences in the world than this.

Fans at the Gabba in Brisbane can escape the heat by watching the Test cricket from a 32,000-litre pitch-side pool.

There's just one catch - the best seats in the house are reserved for those who "come to the match in their best pool attire".

So, dressed in their bikinis and trunks, cricket fans are plucked from the crowd for an upgrade to the pool deck by taking a selfie showing they are "ready for the pool".

And in true British style, the Barmy Army showed off their best poses in the hope of an upgrade at the Ashes in 2017...

The new White Hart Lane - Tottenham

For many Tottenham Hotspur fans, nothing will beat the romance, the history and the atmosphere of White Hart Lane.

But reports suggest the new stadium, scheduled to open in November, will have more bells and whistles than a marching band.

Fans in the pricier sections can expect to benefit from USB charging points and heated seats - perfect for those chilly winter months.

There's also an on-site micro brewery, so no more flat cider for certain Spurs fans - craft ales and posh bar snacks only.

The Guardian has also reported that for a £15,000 joining fee - and you have to buy two tickets - you can become a member of the exclusive "H Club".

H Clubbers can enter a room where they are able to sample a selection of half-time cheeses. Yep - there's a cheese room.

Where do we sign up?

Rutgers University - New Jersey

After a few seasons of poor results, University of Rutgers American football team saw attendances in their 52,000-seat stadium dwindle.

So how do they encourage the students to come back and support their team?

Install a hot tub of course...

Health and safety first - lifeguard is always on standby.

Frisco RoughRiders - Texas

This minor league baseball team have gone one step further.

They haven't just gone for the pool or the hot tub. Oh no. They've gone for the full-on lazy river - rubber rings and all.

A full lap around the lazy river will take you over 120 metres, plus if you pay for the full package, you get all-you-can-eat hot dogs, crisps, peanuts, and unlimited Dr Pepper for two and a half hours.

The American dream...?