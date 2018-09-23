Football gossip: Smalling, Gotze, Zidane, Neves, Hazard

Manchester United defender Chris Smalling is set to sign a new deal at Old Trafford. The 28-year-old England international has less than 12 months remaining on his current contract. (Star)

Borussia Dortmund and Germany midfielder Mario Gotze, 26, has been urged to join his former manager Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool. (Sky Sports)

David Beckham has held preliminary talks with former Real Madrid team-mate Zinedine Zidane about managing his Inter Miami side in the MLS. (Mirror)

Wolves have put a £110m valuation on Portugal midfielder Ruben Neves, 21. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea and Belgium midfielder Eden Hazard, 27, says he feels "200% fit" despite being rested by manager Maurizio Sarri in midweek. He returned to the Blues' starting line-up in Sunday's goalless draw with West Ham. (Sky Sports)

Besiktas' 25-year-old German goalkeeper Loris Karius - who is on loan from Liverpool - says he is taking inspiration from former Germany goalkeeper Olivier Kahn after his Champions League final nightmare. (Bild - in German)

Everton players think they are doing too much preparation for Premier League games under boss Marco Silva. (Sun)

Arsenal defender Matteo Guendouzi, 19, says fellow Frenchmen and Gunners legends Thierry Henry and Patrick Vieira made him "fall in love" with the club. (L'Equipe - in French)

Spanish giants Real Madrid have announced plans for a £500m redesign of the Bernabeu. (Mail)

West Brom want to bring Northern Premier League Hednesford Town's English forward Lewis Archer, 20, to The Hawthorns as they aim to discover the next non-league star. (Express & Star)