Football gossip: Sane, Ibrahimovic, De Jong, Neres, Cornet

Juventus chairman Andrea Agnelli wants the Italian giants to sign Manchester City and Germany winger Leroy Sane, 22. (Calciomercato)

LA Galaxy and former Sweden striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 36, has been offered a return to his boyhood club Malmo.(Sun on Sunday)

Manchester City will join Manchester United in the race to sign Ajax's Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong, 21. (Sunday Mirror)

Partizan v Red Star Belgrade The derby that unites - and divides - a country

Meanwhile, Ajax's Brazilian forward David Neres, 21, has been linked with Tottenham and Roma. (De Telegraaf, via Calciomercato)

Fulham are preparing to make an £18m bid for Lyon and Ivory Coast forward Maxwel Cornet, 21. (Sun on Sunday)

Arsenal turned down the chance to sign Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, 27, while he was at Celtic because the Netherlands international was "too nonchalant". (Bein Sports, via Metro)

Manchester City defender Kyle Walker, 28, says he wants to move back to his preferred right-back position with England having played as a centre-back during the World Cup. (Mail on Sunday)

Wolves are planning to increase their academy's budget six-fold as they look to rival the likes of Manchester City and Chelsea for the world's best young talent. (Sunday Mirror)

Free agent Stephen Caulker may be on his way to Wigan. The English former Cardiff and QPR centre-back, 26, left Dundee in the summer. (Mail on Sunday)

Manchester United's 27-year-old Spain goalkeeper David de Gea is the best in the world, says Everton and England counterpart Jordan Pickford, 24. (Sunday Telegraph)

Chelsea and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 24, says he watches YouTube videos of Manchester United great Paul Scholes in order to improve his own game. (Sun on Sunday)

Former Arsenal and Sweden winger Freddie Ljungberg says he "loves his job" after being made manager of the Gunners' Under-23s in the summer. (Evening Standard)

Former Newcastle manager Kevin Keegan says he disguised himself in order to sneak into St James' Park after falling out with club owner Mike Ashley. (Sunday Times - subscription required)