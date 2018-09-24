World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 17-23 September

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Cervia, Italy, 22 September: Racing driver Alessandro Zanardi celebrates finishing Ironman Emilia Romagna. Despite having no legs because of a cart racing accident, the Italian completed the 225km race in eight hours 26 minutes 06 seconds, beating his personal best by more than 30 minutes. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images for Ironman)
Changzhou, China, 22 September: Carolina Marin of Spain competes in the women's singles semi-final at the China Open. (Photo by VCG/Getty Images)
Montreal, Canada, 22 September: Runners participate in the 10K race during the Montreal Marathon. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)
Innsbruck, Austria, 23 September: The Canyon SRAM Racing Team compete in the 54.5km team time trial at the Road World Championships. (Photo by Tim de Waele/Getty Images)
Beijing, China, 23 September: Team AXUS and Team Fast Fish compete in the Argentine Republic Polo Cup at the China Elite Polo Tournament. (Photo by Lintao Zhang/Getty Images)
Tachikawa, Japan, 22 September: Naomi Osaka, the US Open champion, looks to the sky in frustration during her semi-final match at the Toray Pan Pacific Open against Camila Giorgi. (Photo by Koji Watanabe/Getty Images)
Khimki, Russia, 22 September: Evgeniy Lutsenko vies for the ball with goalkeeper Yuri Dyupin during the Russian Premier League match between Dinamo Moscow and Anzhi Makhachkala. (Photo by Epsilon/Getty Images)
Melbourne, Australia, 23 September: Gretel Tippett tries to pass the ball during the Quad Series International Test match between Australia and New Zealand. (Photo by Kelly Defina/Getty Images)
Sydney, Australia, 22 September: Jared Waerea-Hargreaves and Adam Reynolds compete for the ball during the NRL Preliminary Final match between the Sydney Roosters and the South Sydney Rabbitohs. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images)
Khartoum, Sudan, 22 September: Sudanese women judo fighters compete during a tournament held in the capital of Sudan. (Photo by Ashraf Shazly/AFP/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

See some of the best news pictures from the week.

