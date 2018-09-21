Football gossip: Pogba, Giroud, Herrera, Rabiot, Walcott

Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, was watched by Barcelona scouts during their Champions League win over Young Boys. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud is a target for Besiktas. The 31-year-old France international is out of contract at Stamford Bridge next summer. (Goal - in Turkish)

Paris St-Germain's Francemidfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23, is open to joining Manchester City on a free transfer when his contract expires at the end of the season. (Metro)

Barcelona are set to make another offer for Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera, 29. The La Liga champions made a bid for the Spain international, whose deal at Old Trafford runs out next summer, during the last transfer window. (Sun)

Everton and England winger Theo Walcott, 29, says he had fallen out of love with football when he left Arsenal in January. (Mirror)

'I wake up every morning happy to be here' Carl Ikeme played for Wolves for more than a decade and had loan spells at Accrington, Stockport, Charlton, Sheffield United, QPR, Leicester, Middlesbrough & Doncaster Ex-Wolves & Nigeria keeper Carl Ikeme on cancer which took his career - and almost his life

Arsenal's 26-year-old Germany goalkeeper Bernd Leno, a summer signing from Bayer Leverkusen, says he is frustrated at still being second choice at Emirates Stadium behind Czech team-mate Petr Cech, 36. (Evening Standard)

Fleetwood Town boss Joey Barton says he wants to manage Marseille one day. The English former midfielder spent a season on loan at the French club in 2012-13. (L'Equipe - in French)

Brighton striker Glenn Murray, 34, is not in discussions with the club over a new contract despite the Englishman's current deal ending next summer. (Talksport)

Newcastle boss Rafael Benitez is still unsure how much money he will be given to spend in the January transfer window. (Chronicle)

Spain midfielder Sergio Busquets, 30, is expected to sign an improved Barcelona contract in the next few weeks. (ESPN)

Monaco's former Manchester United striker Radamel Falcao, 32, has had a statue of himself erected in his home town in Colombia. (Mail)

Chelsea and Spain forward Pedro, 31, says boss Maurizio Sarri's approach is a welcome change from that of predecessor Antonio Conte. (Mirror)

Former Wolves forward Bakary Sako is on trial at West Brom. The 30-year-old Mali international is a free agent after his release from Crystal Palace at the end of last season. (Express and Star)

Leicester City boss Claude Puel says he will consider recalling England Under-20 midfielder Harvey Barnes, 20, from his loan spell at Championship side West Brom in January. (Leicester Mercury)

Everton forward Richarlison, 21, says he used to try to copy Brazil team-mate Neymar's haircut when he was growing up. (Telegraph)

Paris St-Germain manager Thomas Tuchel is not speaking to sporting director Antero Henrique over the failure to sign a midfielder in the summer. (Le Parisien - in French)

Burnley manager Sean Dyche is refusing to blame his side's run in the Europa League qualifiers for their Premier League struggles this season, with the Clarets currently bottom of the table. (Guardian)