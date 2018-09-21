BBC Sport - Callum Skinner: British Olympic cycling champion 'disappointed' with Wada decision
Skinner 'disappointed' with Wada decision
- From the section Sport
British Olympic track cycling champion Callum Skinner tells BBC sports editor Dan Roan that he is "disappointed" with World Anti-Doping Agency's (Wada) decision to lift the suspension of Russia's anti-doping agency.
Skinner also said it was a "step backwards from the fight towards making sport cleaner".
READ MORE: Faith in Wada undermined - Radcliffe