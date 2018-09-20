Callum Skinner: Wada 'brushing Russian doping under rug'

Callum Skinner won Olympic gold and silver in 2016

Ignoring Russia's failure to admit to state-sponsored doping and "brushing it under the rug just stinks basically", says Scottish cyclist Callum Skinner.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has ended a three-year ban for a scandal over alleged state-sponsored doping.

Leading athletes and anti-doping bodies had opposed it, including Skinner, who said it must "be treated seriously".

"I don't see why Wada is backing down. It should be the Russians making compromises," he told BBC Scotland.

Wada president Sir Craig Reedie said the reinstatement was "subject to strict conditions" and that the anti-doping authority must be given access to former Moscow laboratory data and samples.

He said the "great majority" of the 12-strong executive committee had voted in favour of the recommendation at a meeting in the Seychelles.

But, speaking before the vote, Skinner told Good Morning Scotland that is was "a sorry state of affairs" and "beyond belief".

As well as allowing access to the laboratory, Russia were to admit state-sponsored doping if their anti-doping body - Rusada - was to be considered compliant with Wada's code. Neither of these has happened.

"I know people say time is a good healer, and I think that is what Wada is hoping for. But we have to remember what brought this ban in the first place," he said.

"We need to accept the road map in full and I don't see why Wada is offering an olive branch to one of the biggest doping scandals in history."