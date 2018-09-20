Football gossip: Maier, De Jong, Barella, Knockaert, Zaha

Manchester United and Arsenal are interested in Hertha Berlin's Germany Under-21 midfielder Arne Maier, 19. (Sport Bild)

United, meanwhile, have joined Tottenham in wanting to sign Ajax midfielder Frenkie De Jong. Scouts were sent to watch the 22-year-old Dutch international against France earlier this month. (Sun)

Liverpool have received a major boost in their pursuit of Cagliari midfielder Nicolo Barella, 21, after Juventus reportedly dropped out of the race. (Calciomercato)

Jurgen Klopp changed Liverpool's transfer policy to a 'quality over quantity' approach in the pursuit of Virgil van Dijk from Southampton. (FourFourTwo)

Spanish journalist Guillem Balague says Barcelona playmaker Lionel Messi, 31, and Juventus forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, have a lot in common - especially in defeat. (BBC Radio 5 live Football Daily)

Brighton forward Anthony Knockaert has spoken about his depression troubles, saying he was "starting to go crazy". (Express)

Raul Sanllehi - the new head of football at Arsenal - is hoping to reunite Sevilla midfielder Ever Banega, 30, with manager Unai Emery at the Emirates. (Sun)

Sanllehi is also interested in Boca Juniors' 22-year-old Argentine forward Cristian Pavon. (football.london)

Italy legend Francesco Totti, 41, says he tried to persuade Portugal and Sweden forwards Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, and Zlatan Ibrahimovic, 36, to join him at Roma during his playing days. (La Repubblica, via Daily Mail)

Crystal Palace winger Wilfried Zaha says he was "living in hell" during his time at Manchester United. The 25-year-old Ivorian international made just two league appearances for United in a two-year spell at Old Trafford. (Shortlist)

Former West Ham defender James Collins, 35, has been invited to train with Aston Villa, as manager Steve Bruce considers a move for the Welsh free agent. (Telegraph)

Swansea are expected to offer former England Under-21 midfielder Matt Grimes, 23, a contract extension. (Sun)