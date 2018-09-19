Football gossip: Willian, Rashford, Grealish, Ronaldo, Pavon

Chelsea's Brazilian midfielder Willian, 30, says he never planned on leaving Stamford Bridge this summer despite interest from Manchester United and Barcelona. (Express)

England striker Marcus Rashford, 20, is receiving extra coaching sessions from Manchester United team-mate Romelu Lukaku. The Belgian, 25, is running attacking drills with Rashford after regular club training. (Metro)

England boss Gareth Southgate sent assistant Steve Holland to watch Jack Grealish in Aston Villa's victory over Rotherham on Tuesday as he considers calling up the 23-year-old midfielder. (Birmingham Mail)

Southgate is also keeping tabs on Wolves captain and defender Conor Coady, 25, before a potential England call-up. (Mirror)

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, says it will be "difficult" for his eight-year-old son - also called Cristiano - to be better than him at football. Ronaldo Junior plays for Juventus' academy. (BeIn Sports, via Sun)

Tottenham have dismissed claims their new stadium will not be ready before the start of 2019. (Sky Sports)

Wanted: Goalkeeper - is this your chance to be an FA Cup hero? National League club's appeal for emergency stand-in

Arsenal's new head of football Raul Sanllehi is keen on signing Argentina winger Cristian Pavon, 22, from Boca Juniors. (Football London)

Manchester City centre-back Aymeric Laporte, 24, says he will continue to make himself available for France selection, despite reports he could switch his national allegiance to Spain. (Manchester Evening News)

Liverpool forward Sadio Mane, 26, urged Roberto Firmino to play against Paris St-Germain despite his eye injury. The Brazil striker, also 26, came off the bench to score the winning goal in Tuesday's Champions League game. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool and England midfielder James Milner, 32, says he was banned from wearing the colour red as a child because of his Leeds United-supporting father's hatred for Manchester United. (FourFourTwo)

Arsenal goalkeeper Petr Cech, 36, says he is playing for his future at the Gunners as he is in the last year of his contract and faces competition for his place from German summer signing Bernd Leno, 26. (Evening Standard)

The son of former Manchester City, Chelsea, QPR and England winger Shaun Wright-Phillips, 36, trained with City's first team before their Champions League clash with Lyon. D'Margio Wright-Phillips, 16, is also a winger and plays for City's under-18 side. (Mail)