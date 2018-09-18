Football gossip: Sterling, Maguire, Berbatov, Southgate, Van Dijk, Poyet

Manchester City have not yet started contract negotiations with 23-year-old winger Raheem Sterling, but they are now keen to hold talks over extending a deal that ends in summer 2020. (Sun)

Former Prime Minister Tony Blair has been mentioned as a possible next chairman of the Premier League during informal discussions at the most recent clubs' meeting. (Daily Mail)

Brighton want to appoint Football Association technical director Dan Ashworth to the same role at their club. (Sun)

Leicester's 25-year-old England defender Harry Maguire has denied a report that claimed Foxes players were unhappy at having to travel to Saturday's match at Bournemouth by car rather than by plane. (Leicester Mercury)

A former West Brom scout quit the club over the decision not to buy Virgil van Dijk from Celtic despite his recommendation. (Scottish Sun)

Mesut Ozil's agent has criticised Manuel Neuer, Thomas Muller and Toni Kroos over comments they made in the wake of the Arsenal midfielder's decision to quit international football with Germany. (Guardian)

England manager Gareth Southgate went to watch Derby's home match with Blackburn Rovers in the Championship instead of Liverpool's Champions League tie against Paris St-Germain on Tuesday. (Times - subscription required)

Ex-Sunderland boss Gus Poyet says he would be keen to manage again in England. (South China Morning Post)

A Uruguayan investor with a 20% stake in Sunderland says he has an aggressive "three-year plan" to help return the club to the Premier League. (Northern Echo)

A judge has criticised Swansea's Kristoffer Nordfeldt and Martin Olsson after they failed to appear in court over speeding charges because they were involved in an away game at Stoke. (Wales Online)

Real Madrid's 32-year-old Spain defender Sergio Ramos said "ignorance is always bold" when asked to react to Antoine Griezmann's claim he was "eating at the same table" as Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. (Daily Mail)

Ex-Manchester United striker Dimitar Berbatov believes Juventus will play Manchester City or Barcelona in this season's Champions League final. (Mirror)

Milton Keynes Dons fans have been offered the chance to buy tickets for the Tottenham v Watford EFL Cup tie that is being held at their ground, as Spurs are struggling to sell them to their own supporters. (Daily Mail)