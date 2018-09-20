Russia reinstated by Wada after doping scandal suspension

Rusada's suspension was imposed in November 2015

A decision to lift the suspension of Russia's anti-doping agency (Rusada) has been labelled "the greatest treachery" of clean athletes.

The World Anti-Doping Agency (Wada) has ended a three-year suspension which followed a major doping scandal.

Leading athletes and anti-doping bodies had opposed the move.

A lawyer for Russian whistleblower Grigory Rodchenkov called it "the greatest treachery against clean athletes in Olympic history."

"The United States is wasting its money by continuing to fund Wada, which is obviously impotent to address Russia's state-sponsored doping," said Jim Walden.

Wada president Sir Craig Reedie said the reinstatement was "subject to strict conditions".

"This decision provides a clear timeline by which Wada must be given access to the former Moscow laboratory data and samples," the 77-year-old Briton said.

He said the "great majority" of the 12-strong executive committee had voted in favour of the recommendation at a meeting in the Seychelles.

Rusada director general Yuri Ganus (left) with Wada president Sir Craig Reedie

Rusada has been suspended since 2015 over alleged state-backed doping after it was accused of covering up drug abuse - including while the country hosted the 2014 Sochi Winter Olympics - in a Wada-commissioned report.

Last week, Wada's compliance review committee recommended Rusada's reinstatement after it received assurances from the Russian sports ministry, saying the country had "sufficiently acknowledged" failures.

The UK Anti-Doping Agency (Ukad) had joined with other leading national anti-doping organisations around the world to call for a postponement of any decision by Wada.

But the athletes' commission of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) said on Wednesday it "agreed in principle" with the recommendation to end the suspension.

Russia was ordered to meet set criteria before Rusada could be readmitted, which included: accepting the findings of the McLaren Report into state-sponsored doping, and granting access to Moscow's anti-doping laboratory.

Russia has repeatedly denied running a state-sponsored doping programme and continued to deny full access and retain control of its Moscow laboratory.

Wada's stance appears to have softened, after BBC Sport revealed details of a compromise suggested by Wada president Reedie and director-general Olivier Niggli to Russia's Sports Minister that was eventually accepted.

Media playback is not supported on this device Grigory Rodchenkov speaks to BBC sports editor Dan Roan in February 2018

How the scandal unfolded