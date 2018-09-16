Football gossip: Bailly, Rabiot, De Bruyne, Kane, Milner, Ramsey

Ivory Coast defender Eric Bailly could be ready to leave Manchester United in January, with Arsenal and Tottenham thought to be interested in the 24-year-old. (Mirror)

Manchester City, Tottenham, Barcelona and Juventus all want Paris St-Germain and France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23. (Paris United, via Express)

Manchester City and Belgium playmaker Kevin de Bruyne hopes to return from injury in time for the first Manchester derby of the season on 11 November. The 27-year-old has been able to remove the brace protecting his right knee to step up his rehabilitation in the gym. (Star)

West Ham boss Manuel Pellegrini denied Spanish forward Lucas Perez, 30, refused to warm up during Sunday's Premier League win at Everton. (London Evening Standard)

Former England international Stuart Pearce believes Liverpool's former England midfielder James Milner, 32, is potentially "the best pound-for-pound footballer in the Premier League". (Talksport)

Tottenham striker Harry Kane, 25, has denied he is fatigued after his exploits with England at the World Cup. (Mirror)

Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, asked Arsenal boss Unai Emery to substitute him during the win over Newcastle because he was tired. (Sun)

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola says he feels guilty about the limited game time he has given to 18-year-old England Under-19 midfielder Phil Foden this season. (Manchester Evening News)

Manager Aitor Karanka says Nottingham Forest will remain patient in their efforts to sign Karim Ansarifard. The 28-year-old Iran forward is a free agent after his contract was cancelled by Olympiakos. (Nottingham Post)

Celtic's former Scotland midfielder Scott Brown, 33, has revealed he was close to joining Newcastle in the January transfer window of 2010. (Newcastle Chronicle)