World sport: 10 photos we liked this week - 10-16 September

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Detroit, United States, 10 September: Quincy Enunwa scores a touchdown for the New York Jets during their 48-17 win against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Getty Images)

Sofia, Bulgaria, 11 September: Canada's Carmen Whelan competing during the Rhythmic Gymnastics World Championships at the Arena Armeec. (Photo by Ulrik Pedersen/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

London, England, 11 September: Former captain Alastair Cook leaves the field to a standing ovation after helping England to victory over India at the Oval in his final Test. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Plovdiv, Bulgaria, 12 September: Anila Hoxha competes for Italy in the PR1 women's single sculls on day four of the World Rowing Championships. (Photo By Seb Daly/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Chofu, Japan, 12 September: Chinese pair Li Junhui (right) and Liu Yuchen in doubles action in the first round at the Japan Open. (Photo by Shi Tang/Getty Images)

New York, United States, 11 September: Daniel Nigro, the commissioner of the New York City Fire Department, throws the ceremonial first pitch to former Major League Baseball player John Franco to commemorate the 17th anniversary of the September 11 attacks as the Miami Marlins and New York Mets line up with New York City first responders at Citi Field. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images)

Melbourne, Australia, 14 September: Jamie Whincup drives the Red Bull Holden Racing Team Holden Commodore ZB during a practice session for Supercars Sandown 500 at Sandown International Motor Raceway. (Photo by Robert Cianflone/Getty Images)

Las Vegas, United States, 15 September: All camera phones are pointing at challenger Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez as the Mexican boxer walks towards the ring before his middleweight world title fight against Kazakh Gennady Golovkin at the T-Mobile Arena. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Glasgow, Scotland, 16 September: Cameron Norrie takes a celebratory selfie with fans after winning the decisive rubber in Great Britain's 3-1 victory over Uzbekistan in the Davis Cup at the Emirates Arena. (Photo by Clive Brunskill/Getty Images)

Fairfax, United States, 12 September: Jordin Canada (number 21) and members of the Seattle Storm celebrate after completing a 3-0 series victory over the Washington Mystics at EagleBank Arena to win the WNBA Finals. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

