Football gossip: Pogba, Gundogan, De Gea, Terry, Balotelli, Willian

Juventus will attempt to re-sign Manchester United's 25-year-old France World Cup-winning midfielder Paul Pogba next summer. The champions of Italy also want to sign Real Madrid's 30-year-old Brazil defender Marcelo. (Tuttosport)

Barcelona are lining up moves for Spanish full-backs Nacho Monreal, 32, and Alberto Moreno, 26, who play for Arsenal and Liverpool respectively. (Mundo Deportivo)

Manchester City's Germany midfielder Ilkay Gundogan, 27, is ready to reject interest from Barcelona in January and open talks over a new deal at the Etihad. (Sun)

Arsenal and Switzerland defender Stephan Lichtsteiner, 34, has rubbished reports of retirement and claims he has the body of a 28-year-old. Lichtsteiner has made one substitute appearance since joining the Gunners from Juventus in June. (Daily Mail)

Atletico Madrid's sporting director Andrea Berta has emerged as a leading contender in Manchester United's search for a director of football. (London Evening Standard)

John Terry's move to Spartak Moscow is in doubt. The 37-year-old former Chelsea and England defender agreed terms over a one-year deal that would see him earn £1.8m - with the option of a second year. But now Russian media report it's on hold as he and his family have concerns over moving to Moscow. (Mirror)

Turkish side Fenerbahce are interested in appointing former Sheffield Wednesday boss Carlos Carvalhal to replace Dutchman Phillipe Cocu, 47, who has only been in charge for nine games. Portuguese Carvalhal , 52, has not managed since leaving Swansea City following relegation from the Premier League in May. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool's Serbia winger Lazar Markovic, 24, has been demoted to train with the club's under-23 side. Markovic has made 19 Premier League games for the Reds since signing for £20m from Benfica in 2014. (Liverpool Echo)

How not to be a modern footballer... Tales of a cult hero: The Jon Parkin story

Former England and Tottenham striker Darren Bent, 34, '100%' wants to join Steven Gerrard's Rangers. (Talksport)

Everton and England forward Theo Walcott, 29, is set to miss Sunday's Premier League home game with West Ham with a rib injury. However, Walcott could return to face his former club Arsenal on 23 September. (Telegraph)

Italy's former Manchester City and Liverpool striker Mario Balotelli, 28, was 100kg when he turned up for pre-season training at Nice - 12kg above his listed weight of 88kg. (L'Equipe - in French)

Manchester United and goalkeeper David de Gea, 27, is still the world's number one despite a number of mistakes, including at the World Cup, says his national manager Luis Enrique. (Football Espana)

Chelsea's Brazil forward Willian, 30, says he never wanted to leave and hopes to remain at Stamford Bridge for the next five years. Willian was linked with a move to Barcelona in the summer. (Sky Sports)

Midfielder Harry Arter is open to returning to the Republic of Ireland squad for the next round of international games following his heated argument with Roy Keane. The 28-year-old is on loan at Cardiff City from Bournemouth. (Telegraph)

Sunderland are considering suing club record £13.6m signing Didier Ndong, 24, for failing to turn up this season. The Black Cats admit they have no idea where the Gabon midfielder is. Senegal defender Papy Djilobodji, 29, only returned to the club last week. (Guardian)

Queens Park Rangers are interested in signing former Tottenham winger Nathan Oduwa, who has first-team experience at Glasgow Rangers, after the 22-year-old impressed on trial. (West London Sport)

Championship club Preston North End have been forced to cancel and forfeit a county cup tie because they were unable to field enough players due to injuries, suspensions and international call-ups. (Lancashire Post)

Staff at League One Charlton Athletic are losing hope that a proposed takeover of the club by an Australian consortium will ever happen. (London Evening Standard)