Football gossip: De Jong, Shaw, Pogba, Ramos, Salah, Herrera, Defoe, Lemina

Tottenham and Barcelona have both had offers rejected for Ajax's 21-year-old Netherlands midfielder Frenkie de Jong. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

Manchester United's 23-year-old England full-back Luke Shaw is keeping his club waiting over a new contract. His current deal expires at the end of the season. (Sun)

Shaw is set to return to United's medical team on Monday having suffered concussion in England's Nations League defeat by Spain on Saturday. (Mail)

Old Firm derby finishes goalless... ... but why did people not know about it?

United's France midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, says there have "always been little things" between him and Jose Mourinho, but their "relationship is still the same". (TF1, via Express)

Gareth Southgate will make nine changes to his England team for Tuesday's friendly against Switzerland. (Mirror)

Premier League clubs will agree to set next summer's transfer deadline back to 31 August. (Sun)

Real Madrid's 32-year-old Spain defender Sergio Ramos says he received death threats over his role in the injury Liverpool's Egyptian forward Mohamed Salah, 26, suffered during May's Champions League final. (ESPN)

Former Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says he wants to return to management soon. (RTVE, via Marca)

Roma are interested in signing Porto's 28-year-old Mexico midfielder Hector Herrera. (Corriere dello Sport - in Italian)

Bournemouth's 35-year-old English striker Jermain Defoe is considering a career in management. (Bournemouth Echo)

Mario Lemina, Southampton 25-year-old Gabonese midfielder, has had his 'UK record' £96,425 speeding fine reduced to £2,000 because he was sentenced under guidelines for the wrong charge. (Southern Daily Echo)

Birmingham City would be able to appeal and negotiate over any points deduction for breaching Financial Fair Play rules. (Birmingham Mail)

