Football gossip: Rashford, Southgate, Terry, Fabinho, Ranieri

England boss Gareth Southgate is in no rush to sign a new contract despite the Football Association's willingness to give him a significant pay rise. Southgate's existing deal expires in 2020. (Times - subscription required)

Southgate is considering selecting Marcus Rashford for Saturday's Nations League match against Spain - despite the Manchester United forward, 20, starting just one league game so far this season. (Mirror)

Former Chelsea and England defender John Terry, 37, says he wants to carry on playing and has got "three or four offers on the table - domestically or abroad". Terry, who played for Aston Villa last season, will make a decision in the next two weeks. (Daily Mail)

Barcelona and Chelsea are tracking Fulham's 15-year-old English midfielder Harvey Elliott, who has been training with the first team during the international break. (London Evening Standard)

Liverpool have no interest in signing France and Paris St-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23, despite reports linking the Reds with the four-time Ligue 1 winner. (Liverpool Echo)

Birmingham City, who are 20th in the Championship with four points, are facing a 12-point deduction for breaking rules on spending, in a landmark case for the English Football League. (Telegraph)

Manchester City have beaten Chelsea and Tottenham to the signing of 16-year-old Irish goalkeeper Gavin Bazunu from Shamrock Rovers. (Sun)

How Football Focus viewer alerted me to cancer scare Why Lawro is trying to track down viewer

Liverpool's Brazil midfielder Fabinho, 24, says he is ready to make his first Premier League appearance after failing to play a match since signing for £44m from Monaco. (Sky Sports)

Leicester City fans want a stand to be named after Claudio Ranieri, the Italian who led them to the Premier League title in 2015-16, as well as a statue to be built. (Leicester Mercury)

Stoke City's Spanish forward Bojan Krkic, 28, is wanted by Serbia's champions Red Star Belgrade, who are in Liverpool's Champions League group. (Sport)

Birmingham City want to sign 30-year-old Bulgarian Nikolay Mihaylov, a former Liverpool back-up goalkeeper, who is available after leaving Omonia in Cyprus. (24 Hours)

Former Derby County captain Michael Johnson started his international managerial career by guiding Guyana to a 2-2 draw with Barbados in a Concacaf Nations League fixture. (Derby Telegraph)

Fans of Blackpool and Charlton Athletic are to take their protests against their respective clubs' owners directly to the EFL, with street demonstrations planned outside the league's offices in London and Preston. (Times)

A Coventry City fans' group is relaunching its campaign to help secure the club's future, with the League One side in danger of becoming homeless at the end of this season. (Coventry Telegraph)

West Bromwich Albion players are taking it in turns to pick the music before each home game this season. (Express & Star)

Girona have accepted the proposal to play their scheduled home La Liga match against Barcelona in Miami in January. (Football Espana)

Fans of Girona will be offered free flights to the game, set to take place at Miami Dolphins' 65,000-capacity Hard Rock Stadium. (Guardian)