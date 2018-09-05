Football gossip: Pogba, Rabiot, Vertonghen, Maguire, Rakitic, Asensio, Hoolahan

Manchester United's 25-year-old France midfielder Paul Pogba will not push for a move in January. (Mirror)

Liverpool have made contact with the mother and agent of Paris St-Germain's 23-year-old French midfielder Adrien Rabiot. (ESPN)

Manchester City's Spanish manager Pep Guardiola has banned the use of mobile phones from the 'working spaces' of the club's training ground. (Daily Mail)

Tottenham's 31-year-old Belgian defender Jan Vertonghen expects the club to extend his contract for another year. (Evening Standard)

A salesman, a student and an internet star Denmark's makeshift team lose 3-0 in Slovakia

England and Leicester defender Harry Maguire, 25, says he does not understand how the Uefa Nations League works. (Telegraph)

Former Norwich and Republic of Ireland midfielder Wes Hoolahan, 36, is training with West Brom and could join on a free transfer. (Eastern Daily Press)

The Premier League will trial a video assistant referee system at 15 matches this season after the international break. (Sky Sports)

Barcelona's 30-year-old Croatia midfielder Ivan Rakitic says "some big clubs" wanted to sign him this summer, but he decided to stay in Spain. (Novi List - in Croatian)

PSV are interested in signing 17-year-old American midfielder Richard Ledezma from Real Monarchs. (Eindhovens Dagblad - in Dutch)

Portuguese club Benfica could be banned from playing for up to three years after being accused of a complex series of crimes involving the alleged infiltration of the country's judicial system. (Correio da Manha - in Portuguese)

Real Madrid offered attacking midfielder Marco Asensio the club's number seven shirt but the 22-year-old Spain international turned it down. (Cope - in Spanish)

Fulham want to give their 26-year-old England goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli a new contract. (Sun)

The Football Association is set to financially benefit from an increase in the England team's brand appeal following the World Cup. (Telegraph)