Transfers - done deals between September and December 2018
-
- From the section Transfers
The winter transfer window is open from 1 January to 31 January in England and Scotland.
Germany's follows the same dates, Spain's opens on 2 January while Italy's runs from 3-18 January.
EFL clubs can still sign free agents as long as they left their previous club before the end of the summer window in August.
- More signings: June - July - August
- Managerial ins and outs
For all the latest transfer rumours check out today's gossip column.
3 September
David Ball [Rotherham - Bradford] Loan
Elliot Ward [Unattached - Notts County] Free
Scottish Premiership
Gareth McAuley [Unattached - Rangers]
2 September
International
Yaya Toure [Unattached - Olympiakos]
1 September
English Football League
Martin Cranie [Unattached - Sheffield United]