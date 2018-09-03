Transfers - done deals between September and December 2018

Yaya Toure left Manchester City this summer after eight years with the club, and joined Olympiakos on 2 September

The winter transfer window is open from 1 January to 31 January in England and Scotland.

Germany's follows the same dates, Spain's opens on 2 January while Italy's runs from 3-18 January.

EFL clubs can still sign free agents as long as they left their previous club before the end of the summer window in August.

3 September

David Ball [Rotherham - Bradford] Loan

Elliot Ward [Unattached - Notts County] Free

Scottish Premiership

Gareth McAuley [Unattached - Rangers]

2 September

International

Yaya Toure [Unattached - Olympiakos]

1 September

English Football League

Martin Cranie [Unattached - Sheffield United]