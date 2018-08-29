Football gossip: Neves, Toure, Choupo-Moting, Rose, Chadli, Pogba

From the section

Manchester City are concerned Manchester United will hijack their move for Wolves' Portuguese midfielder Ruben Neves, 21. (Goal)

Former Manchester City and Ivory Coast midfielder Yaya Toure, 35, is closing in on a return to Olympiakos. (Mirror)

Paris St-Germain are set to sign Stoke and Cameroon forward Eric Maxim Choupo-Moting, 29. (Sun)

Tottenham's England left-back Danny Rose, 28, expects to still be at the club after the closure of the transfer window in Europe on Friday. (Mail)

Belgium winger Nacer Chadli, 29, wants a move from West Brom before Friday. (Telegraph)

Barcelona are confident of signing two of their three midfield targets next summer. The targets are Manchester United's French midfielder Paul Pogba, 25, Paris St-Germain's French midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23, and Ajax's Dutch midfielder Frenkie De Jong, 21. (Sport)

Barcelona target De Jong says he will stay at Ajax, but the Dutch midfielder has not ruled out a move to the Nou Camp in the future. (NOS - in Dutch)

Atletico Madrid's Slovenian goalkeeper Jan Oblak, 25, has no intention of renewing his contract with the La Liga club. (AS)

English winger Jason Puncheon, 32, is on Middlesbrough's radar as Tony Pulis eyes up a reunion with the Crystal Palace playmaker. (Teesside Gazette)

Everton's Spanish forward Sandro Ramirez, 23, is poised to join Real Sociedad on loan before the transfer window in Spain closes on Friday. (ESPN)

Arsenal forward Reiss Nelson, 18, is set to join German club Hoffenheim on loan. (ESPN)

Spanish third-tier side UD Ibiza want to sign former Italy forward Antonio Cassano, 36. (Corriere della Sera - in Italian)

Sevilla are close to signing Dutch winger Quincy Promes, 26, from Spartak Moscow in a 20m euros deal. (AS)

Belgium striker Divock Origi, 23, is expected to leave Liverpool before Friday's European transfer deadline, with Besiktas among a number of clubs interested in the player. (Liverpool Echo)