Football gossip: Ozil, Luiz, Mignolet, Rose, Benitez, Mata, Oxford

Arsenal manager Unai Emery expects more from 29-year-old Germany midfielder Mesut Ozil, who missed Saturday's 3-1 win over West Ham because of illness. (Mirror)

Brazil defender David Luiz, 31, says he may have had to leave Chelsea if Antonio Conte had remained as manager. (Sky Sports)

Liverpool goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, 30, says it is bizarre that the club allowed Loris Karius to join Besiktas on loan. The Belgian says he does not know what his future at Anfield holds. (Liverpool Echo)

Tottenham defender Danny Rose, 28, could move to Marseille - on loan or on a permanent deal - in an attempt to improve his England chances. (Star)

Spurs boss Mauricio Pochettino has told his players that they all must impress him again after he was forced to rotate his squad following the World Cup. (Telegraph)

Newcastle manager Rafael Benitez says he is happy to delay talks about his future until next year. The Spaniard, who was expected to sign a new contract before the season, said he is "just thinking about the games". (Goal)

Benitez dropped club captain and defender Jamaal Lascelles for Sunday's 2-1 defeat by Chelsea after they had a training ground argument over tactics. (Mail)

Juventus striker Mario Mandzukic, 32, turned down an offer to join Manchester United. (Calciomercato via Sun)

Garth's team of the week Who is Garth's 'Mr Consistency'?

Everton winger Theo Walcott, who has not featured in an England squad for two years, says he has not given up hope of an international recall. (Independent)

West Ham have received offers from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and Spanish club Eibar for 19-year-old English defender Reece Oxford. (Mail)

Manchester United's English defender Demetri Mitchell is set to rejoin Hearts on loan. The 21-year-old played 11 games for the Scottish side during a loan spell last year. (ESPN)

Tottenham were interested in signing forward Anthony Martial, 22, and midfielder Juan Mata, 30, from Manchester United, but were turned down by the club. (Manchester Evening News)

AC Milan manager Gennaro Gattuso says French midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko - on loan from Chelsea - must "learn some basic things" after the 3-2 loss to Napoli. (Eurosport)

Atletico Madrid want up to 30m euros (£27m) if they are to allow Brazil left-back Filipe Luis to leave for Paris St-Germain. (AS via Sport)

Liverpool have appointed a throw-in coach to improve their set-piece play. (Telegraph)