Football gossip: Martial, Fekir, Eriksen, Abraham, Ramsey, De Gea

Anthony Martial is prepared to stay at Manchester United after being heartened by the club's refusal to sell him despite the wishes of manager Jose Mourinho. (Sunday Telegraph)

And the 22-year-old French forward has hinted he will be at Old Trafford for at least another season after signing a 12-month lease on a house in Hale. (Sunday Mirror)

Paris St-Germain are ready to offer Tottenham £100m for 26-year-old Denmark midfielder Christian Eriksen. (Sunday Express)

Lyon's Nabil Fekir says that only Liverpool know why his move to Anfield fell through. The club were in talks over a £53m move for the France forward but the 25-year-old ultimately remained at the Ligue 1 side. (Liverpool Echo)

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, is prepared to follow the example of team-mate Mesut Ozil and make the club wait until January to sort out a contract extension. (Mail on Sunday)

French Ligue 1 side Monaco want to sign Chelsea and England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, on a season-long loan. (Sun on Sunday)

'We cannot rush to compare ourselves' But can Wolves emulate Manchester City's rise to the top?

Real Madrid's hope of signing 19-year-old France forward Kylian Mbappe from Paris St-Germain could depend on the outcome of a Financial Fair Play investigation into the French side. (AS - in Spanish)

Manchester United made no attempt to sign Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld, 29, and Danny Rose, 28, during the summer - even when Spurs approached them to ask if there was any interest in a deal for either player. (Sunday Mirror)

West Ham are considering loan offers from Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and Spanish outfit Eibar for 19-year-old English centre-back Reece Oxford. (Mail on Sunday)

Leicester are planning a move for 24-year-old Blackburn's English attacking midfielder Bradley Dack in the January transfer window. (Sun on Sunday)

Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea, 27, is not close to signing a new contract because the Spain international is holding out for the same wages as Paul Pogba and Alexis Sanchez. (Sunday Mail)

Borussia Dortmund have agreed a fee of 2.2m euros (£2m) to sign Barcelona striker Paco Alcacer, 24, on a season-long loan with an option to buy the Spaniard for 20-25m euros (£18.1-22.6m). (Bild - in German)

English striker Tammy Abraham, 20, will reject a loan move to Championship side Aston Villa in order to fight for his place at Chelsea. (Sunday Mirror)

Sevilla have had a 25m euro (£22.6m) bid for Mariano Diaz rejected by Lyon but are still keen on taking the former Real Madrid striker, 25, back to Spain. (Marca)

Sunderland boss Jack Ross is hoping to keep Lee Cattermole, 30, and Bryan Oviedo, 28, while bringing in an attacking player. (Chronicle)

Juventus and Croatia striker Mario Mandzukic, 32, turned down a move to Manchester United this summer. (Calciomercato - in Italian)

Barcelona are considering a move for RB Leipzig and Slovenia midfielder Kevin Kampl, 27, after Frenkie de Jong, 21, opted to stay with Ajax. (Sport)

Manchester United's Brazilian midfielder Fred, 25, says that everyone at the club is on the same page, despite reports of conflict between manager Jose Mourinho and some of the players. (ESPN)