Football gossip: Salah, Kane, Rose, Navas, Foden, Origi

Liverpool's Egypt forward Mohamed Salah, 26, and Tottenham and England striker Harry Kane, 25, both turned down the chance to join Real Madrid after the Spanish giants sold Portugal frontman Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, to Juventus. (El Pais - in Spanish)

Manchester United fans have paid for a banner calling for the departure of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward to be flown over Turf Moor during the match against Burnley on 2 September. (Mail)

Tottenham and England defender Danny Rose would be open to a move to Ligue 1 champion Paris St-Germain. The 28-year-old turned down a loan to Bundesliga side Schalke this summer. (Evening Standard)

Anger, fear and ability Why Trent Alexander-Arnold can back up the hype

But Tottenham have received no bids for Rose, nor for Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 29. (Talksport)

Tottenham will consult fans over where to play their Carabao Cup third-round fixture after it was confirmed this week that they would not be able to use Wembley. (Telegraph)

Manchester City are contemplating an emergency loan move for Real Madrid and Costa Rica goalkeeper Keylor Navas, 31, following injury to Chile international Claudio Bravo, 35. (AS - in Spanish)

Midfielder Phil Foden, 18, could be set for an England call-up with manager Gareth Southgate having reportedly spoken to Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola about his development. (Sun)

Liverpool and Bundesliga side Borussia Dortmund are in talks over a deal for Belgium forward Divock Origi, 23. (ESPN)

Chelsea need to convince England midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, he is important to them in order for him to stay at Stamford Bridge. (Mirror)

Chelsea's Brazilian winger Lucas Piazon could be on his way to Ligue 1 newcomers Reims on loan. The 24-year-old has made just three appearances for the Blues since joining in 2011 and spent the past two seasons on loan at Fulham. (Sun)

Former Arsenal and France striker Thierry Henry, 41, will meet the owners of Ligue 1 side Bordeaux on Thursday about becoming their new manager. (Mirror)

Juventus and Portugal forward Cristiano Ronaldo, 33, has revealed Sir Alex Ferguson told him to cut the number of stepovers he did during his time at Manchester United. (DAZN, via Manchester Evening News)

Wales defender James Collins, 34, is in line to return to West Ham just months after he was released. (Sun)

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson plans to loan out midfielder Jason Puncheon as the 32-year-old Englishman aims to revive his career after injury. (Evening Standard)

QPR manager Steve McClaren wants to sign Brighton and Israel striker Tomer Hemed, 31, and Burnley's Bermuda forward Nahki Wells, 28, on loan. (Sun)

Former Chelsea, West Ham and England striker Carlton Cole, 34, has been declared bankrupt. (Sun)

Former Premier League referee Bobby Madley is set to emigrate to Norway after resigning from his position. (Mail)