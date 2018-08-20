World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 13-19 August 20 Aug From the section Sport Share this page Share this with Digg Facebook Google LinkedIn Reddit StumbleUpon Twitter Copy this link http://www.bbc.co.uk/sport/45248344 Read more about sharing. A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week: Sydney, Australia, 18 August: New Zealand perform the haka before their Rugby Championship match against Australia. (Photo by Cameron Spencer/Getty Images) Ohio, United States, 13 August: Andy Murray serves to Lucas Pouille during his defeat in the first round of the Cincinnati Masters. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images) Hakone, Japan, 17 August: Mount Kamiyama seen in the background during the first round of the annual CAT Ladies tournament at Daihakone Country Club. (Photo by Atsushi Tomura/Getty Images) Liverpool, England, 16 August: A Spanish competitor in action during the World Boccia Championships at the city's Exhibition Centre. (Photo by BISFed) Concarneau, France, 16 August: Nigeria players sing in the tunnel before their Under-20 Women's World Cup quarter-final against Spain. (Photo by Alex Grimm - Fifa/Fifa via Getty Images) San Diego, United States, 13 August: Manuel Margot of the San Diego Padres takes a diving catch against the Los Angeles Angels. (Photo by Denis Poroy/Getty Images) Hamburg, Germany, 16 August: Laura Fuerst of Germany and Kheira Zairi of Algeria battle for the ball during the Women's Wheelchair Basketball World Championships. (Photo by Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images) Melbourne, Australia, 18 August: Jockeys race to the finish line in the Quezette Stakes during the Sir John Monash P.B. Lawrence Stakes Day at Melbourne Racing Club. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images) Tateyama, Japan, 14 August: Swimmers grab a drink in the women's 10km open water race during the the Pan Pacific Swimming Championships. (Photo by Kiyoshi Ota/Getty Images) Sydney, Australia, 19 August: Susan Pettitt of the Giants runs through a guard of honour before her final match - the Super Netball preliminary final. (Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images)All photographs are subject to copyright.See some of the best news pictures from the week. Where next? From 'cool selfies' to breaking recordsCook asked for it, so we did it - 'Superman' tops vote