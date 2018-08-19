Football gossip: Karius, Stones, De Gea, Loftus-Cheek, Robertson

Liverpool goalkeeper Loris Karius, 25, is in talks with Besiktas, with Reds boss Jurgen Klopp happy for the German to leave. (Mirror)

Manchester City want to extend England defender John Stones' £120,000-a-week contract. The 24-year-old's existing deal runs until 2022. (Sun)

Spain goalkeeper David De Gea, 27, is on the brink of signing a new £200,000-a-week contract at Manchester United. (Mirror)

Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, will talk to club officials this week about his future. The England international will seek a loan move if manager Maurizio Sarri cannot guarantee him game time. (Sun)

Scotland full-back Andrew Robertson is in no rush to sign a new contract at Liverpool, and there are unlikely to be discussions this season about a new deal for the 24-year-old. (Liverpool Echo)

Leon Bailey - a target for Manchester United, Liverpool and Chelsea - has signed a new deal at Bayer Leverkusen. The 21-year-old Jamaican striker was linked with a move in the summer. (Goal)

Chelsea and Spain striker Alvaro Morata, 25, says "there was never a thought" he would leave this summer, despite speculation over his future. (Mail)

Tottenham boss Mauricio Pochettino says he is "so tired" of discussing transfers. (Sky Sports)

Arsenal have made no progress over a new deal for Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27, whose contract expires next summer. (Sun)

Aston Villa are considering a move for 21-year-old Liverpool winger Sheyi Ojo, with the Reds keen to send the England Under-21 international out on loan. (Birmingham Live)

Liverpool and Belgium striker Divock Origi is a target for Borussia Dortmund, but the Bundesliga side are yet to make a bid for the 23-year-old. (Liverpool Echo)

Liverpool have been using rugby tackle bags to prepare Brazil goalkeeper Alisson Becker for the tough nature of the Premier League. (Telegraph)