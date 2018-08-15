Football gossip: De Bruyne, Pogba, Ospina, Grujic, Pereira, Alderweireld, Saivet, goats

Manchester City's 27-year-old Belgium attacking midfielder Kevin de Bruyne will be out for three months after tearing a lateral ligament in his right knee. (Mirror)

Alternatively, De Bruyne is expected to be out for between two and four months with his knee injury. (Telegraph)

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho told Paul Pogba he should ask for a transfer if he wants to leave the club. The 25-year-old France midfielder has responded by saying he will only speak to Mourinho through his agent. (Sun)

Bayern Munich are interested in signing Tottenham's 29-year-old Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld. (Mirror)

Arsenal's 29-year-old Colombia keeper David Ospina has joined Napoli on loan. (Guardian)

Parma are close to signing 31-year-old Ivory Coast forward Gervinho from Chinese club Hebei Fortune as they return to Serie A. (Mediaset - in Italian)

Liverpool have rejected an offer from Torino for 22-year-old Serb midfielder Marko Grujic. The Italian club wanted a season-long loan with an option to buy for £9m next summer. (Liverpool Echo)

Australian club Sydney FC are in discussions with Adam Le Fondre. The 31-year-old English striker is a free agent after leaving Bolton on Tuesday. (Fox)

Newcastle's 27-year-old Senegal midfielder Henri Saivet is close to signing for Turkish club Bursaspor on loan. (Evening Chronicle)

Tottenham's 23-year-old French winger Georges-Kevin N'Koudou is set for a loan move to German club Mainz. (Sky Sports)

Blackburn Rovers have made a £6m bid for Nottingham Forest's 19-year-old English striker Ben Brereton. (Sun)

Belgium manager Roberto Martinez is keen to call up Manchester United's Andreas Pereira, but the 22-year-old midfielder would prefer to play for Brazil, the country of his parents' birth. (UOL - in Portuguese)

Chelsea are searching for a replacement for director of football Michael Emenalo, with Football Association technical director Dan Ashworth, Juliano Belletti, Michael Ballack, and Roma director of football Monchi among the candidates. (Telegraph)

A Turkish amateur club sold 18 of its youth players to fund the purchase of 10 goats, with the aim of using milk and meat sales to help fund its future. (Hurriyet - in Turkish)