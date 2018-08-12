BBC Sport - World Boccia Championships: David Smith & Stephen McGuire aim to retain title

'Boccia's like F1 with the body'

Great Britain's former world champions David Smith and Stephen McGuire aim to retain their title in the World Boccia Championships at Liverpool's Exhibition Centre, which take place from 12 to 18 August.

READ MORE: GB aiming to make home advantage pay in Liverpool

