BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: GB's Dina Asher-Smith, Bianca Williams and Beth Dobbin qualify for 200m final
Asher-Smith fastest as GB trio through to 200m final
- From the section Sport
Dina Asher-Smith qualifies fastest in the women's 200m semi-finals with fellow Brits Bianca Williams and Beth Dobbin joining her in tomorrow's final.
