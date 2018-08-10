Football gossip: Modric, Hazard, Malcom, Pogba, Dyche, Vlasic, Grealish, Neymar

Chelsea manager Maurizio Sarri says it is "impossible" 27-year-old Belgium attacking midfielder Eden Hazard will be sold to Real Madrid this month. (Evening Standard)

Luka Modric has decided to stay at Madrid. The 29-year-old Croatia midfielder had been linked with a move to Inter Milan. (AS - in Spanish)

Modric will sign a new contract bringing his wage level with club captain Sergio Ramos. (Marca)

Manchester United's 25-year-old French midfielder Paul Pogba wants to stay at the club and prove himself. (RMC Sport - in French)

Fulham's new 24-year-old full-back Joe Bryan changed his mind on a move to Aston Villa while travelling to the club's training ground after passing a medical. (Bristol Post)

Burnley boss Sean Dyche says this summer's transfer window was "the worst I have ever experienced". (Lancashire Telegraph)

The agent of Barcelona attacking midfielder Malcom says the 21-year-old Brazilian rejected a move to Roma out of "revenge" for how he feels they treated him and his client. (TuttoMercatoWeb- in Italian)

Aston Villa's 22-year-old midfielder Jack Grealish will be given a new contract with a £30m buyout clause. (Sun)

Bordeaux, Rennes, Saint-Etienne and Girona are all interested in signing Manchester City's 21-year-old English winger Patrick Roberts on loan. (Sun)

Everton's 20-year-old Croatia midfielder Nikola Vlasic is set to join CSKA Moscow on loan. (Sport24 - in Russian)

Manchester United have been criticised for a "grotesque" failure to pay all its workers the living wage, despite promising to do so. (Telegraph)

Brazilian broadcasters are delaying committing to a rights deal for the French Ligue 1 over perceived uncertainty over Neymar's future at Paris St-Germain. (UOL - in Portuguese)

A supporter of Argentine side Atletico Tucuman watched his side's 2-0 Copa Libertadores victory over Atletico Nacional while connected to a drip after discharging himself from hospital. (Ole - in Spanish)

