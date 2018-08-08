Football gossip: Maguire, Vida, Dembele, Drinkwater, Kurzawa

Leicester's England defender Harry Maguire remains hopeful of a move to Manchester United, who have already had two bids rejected for the 25-year-old. (Sky Sports)

But Leicester are determined not to sell Maguire to Manchester United. (Daily Mail)

And Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is concerned the club will fail to sign any more players before Thursday's deadline. (Times - subscription required)

Arsenal are considering a late move for Croatia international Domagoj Vida after being told they will have to pay £26.9m to sign the 29-year-old Besiktas defender. (London Evening Standard)

Arsenal could spend £10m on a season-long loan for Barcelona's 21-year-old France forward Ousmane Dembele, with a view to paying another £90m on a permanent move next summer. (Mundo Deportivo, via Football London)

Manchester United missed out on Bayern Munich's 29-year-old Germany defender Jerome Boateng because they were only interested in a loan deal. (Sun)

Boateng has agreed to join French club Paris St-Germain, with Bayern prepared to sell him for 45m euros (£40.5m). (Le Parisien - in French)

Aston Villa's 22-year-old English midfielder Jack Grealish has not given up hope of joining Tottenham before the transfer deadline, despite his club halting a potential £25m move. (Sky Sports)

Everton and Manchester United are keen to sign Chelsea's 23-year-old France centre-back Kurt Zouma. (L'Equipe - in French)

Leicester are considering taking English midfielder Danny Drinkwater back from Chelsea, just a year after selling the 28-year-old midfielder for £35m. (Independent)

West Ham and Crystal Palace are also interested in Drinkwater. (Telegraph)

Everton are bidding to sign Barcelona's 25-year-old Portugal midfielder Andre Gomes. (Daily Mail)

Wolves are preparing to sign Manchester City's 21-year-old Ukrainian wing-back Oleksandr Zinchenko. (Guardian)

Wolves also want Paris St-Germain's 25-year-old France left-back Layvin Kurzawa. (Sun)

Newcastle are close to signing Barcelona's 22-year-old Brazilian defender Marlon Santos on a season-long loan. (Sport - in Spanish)

Leicester striker Islam Slimani is attracting interest from Fenerbahce, Besiktas and Sporting Lisbon, with the Foxes prepared to accept offers of about £18m for the 30-year-old Algerian. (Sky Sports)

Axel Witsel's agent says the 29-year-old Belgium midfielder had interest from Manchester United and Napoli before signing for Borussia Dortmund from Tianjin Quanjian. (Het Laatste Nieuws, via Goal)

Aston Villa will not negotiate a new contract with Ghanaian winger Albert Adomah, and the 30-year-old's former club Middlesbrough, plus Leeds, have been alerted to his availability. (Birmingham Mail)

Aston Villa are closing in on the signing of Bristol City full-back Joe Bryan, but Fulham have made a late bid for the 24-year-old Englishman. (Bristol Post)

QPR could step up their interest in Brighton's Israel striker Tomer Hemed, 31. (Argus)

German club Schalke are in talks with Tottenham over signing 28-year-old England left-back Danny Rose on loan. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea have given 23-year-old France midfielder Tiemoue Bakayoko permission to discuss a loan move with AC Milan. (Sun)

Atletico Madrid plan to increase the release clause of their 25-year-old Slovenia goalkeeper Jan Oblak to 250m euros (£225m). (AS)