European Championships 2018: Reid & Haslam win diving silver

2018 European Championships Venues: Glasgow and Berlin Dates: 2-12 August Coverage: Live across BBC TV, BBC Radio 5 live and sports extra plus the BBC Sport website with further coverage on BBC iPlayer, Red Button, Connected TVs and mobile app.

Britain's Grace Reid and Ross Haslam won silver in the mixed synchronised 3m springboard at the European Championships in Glasgow.

Reid, 22, won the European title with Olympic medallist Tom Daley in 2016.

This year's partner Haslam, 20, was on the verge of quitting three years ago but made his senior event debut at the Commonwealth Games in April.

They finished with a score of 308.67 after five dives, behind German pair Lou Massenberg and Tina Punzel.

Ukraine's Viktoriya Kesar and Stanislav Oliferchyk won bronze.

British team-mates Lois Toulson and Robyn Birch were set to compete in the 10m platform final at 14:40 BST.

"We're both very pleased with silver," Reid told BBC Sport. "Gold would have been nice, but the Germans were too strong today.

"I'm really pleased this event has gone so well - it's a nice ease in for me when I've got individual and women's synchro to go - so hopefully it'll get even better for me."

In the morning session at the swimming, Britain's Ben Proud was the joint fastest qualifier in the men's 50m freestyle with the semi-finals taking place at 17:04 BST on Wednesday.

Proud, who won a silver in the 50m butterfly on Tuesday, swam a time of 21.68 seconds and is joined in the semi-finals by Thomas Fannon. Britain's David Cumberlidge failed to qualify.

Imogen Clark won her heat in the women's 50m breaststroke with fellow Briton Sarah Vasey also advancing into Wednesday's semi-finals (17.25 BST).

James Guy has already picked up relay gold medals in both the 4x100m mixed medley and 4x200m men's freestyle and has moved into the semi-finals of the 100m butterfly (17:17 BST).

However, Jacob Peters was eliminated with both Alys Thomas and Charlotte Atkinson failing to advance in the women's 50m butterfly.

Kathryn Greenslade, part of the gold-medal winning 4x200m women's freestyle relay team on Tuesday, is into the semi-finals of the 200m backstroke (16:53).

Elsewhere tonight, world record holder Adam Peaty goes for gold in the men's 50m breaststroke final, and Freya Anderson is in the women's 100m freestyle final, with both Aimee Willmott and Siobhan-Marie O'Connor in the women's 200m individual medley final.

In road cycling, Britain's Alex Dowsett finished fifth in the men's time trial in 54 minutes 13 seconds, at the scene of his 2014 Commonwealth gold medal.

Team-mate Harry Tanfield, who won silver on the Gold Coast in April, finished 16th in 55.53, while Commonwealth bronze medallist Hayley Simmonds finished eighth with 44.07 in the women's time trial.

At Gleneagles, home favourites Laura Davies and Georgia Hall - who won the British Open last weekend - won their first match in the team competition with a 5&4 victory over Spain's Noemi Jimenez and Silvia Banon.

"We had nine birdies and five pars and that will be enough to win most matches," said Davies. "They played well but we didn't give them too many chances."

"But it's only one match and we have to keep that standard up."