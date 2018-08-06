BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Georgia Davies, Adam Peaty, James Guy & Freya Anderson win gold in mixed relay
Gold for 'brilliant Brits' in 4x100m mixed relay
Sport
Great Britain's Georgia Davies, Adam Peaty, James Guy and Freya Anderson win gold in a new European record time in the mixed 4x100m mixed relay.
European Championships 2018
