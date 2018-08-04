BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Tom Daley discovers Glasgow
Bagpipes, kilts & deep-fried Mars bars: Tom Daley discovers Glasgow
- From the section Diving
After asking his Instagram followers for suggestions, Tom Daley takes on three challenges in Glasgow - eating a deep-fried Mars bar, wearing a kilt and playing the bagpipes.
European Championships 2018
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired