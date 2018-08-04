BBC Sport - European Championships 2018: Tom Daley discovers Glasgow

Bagpipes, kilts & deep-fried Mars bars: Tom Daley discovers Glasgow

  • From the section Diving

After asking his Instagram followers for suggestions, Tom Daley takes on three challenges in Glasgow - eating a deep-fried Mars bar, wearing a kilt and playing the bagpipes.

