Football gossip: Pogba, Alderweireld, Ramsey, Pulisic, Vida, Luiz, Darmian
- From the section Gossip
Manchester United and France midfielder Paul Pogba's agent is expected to tell the Red Devils he can broker a £100m move for the 25-year-old World Cup winner to Barcelona. (Daily Star Sunday)
Manchester United are closing in a £60m deal to sign Tottenham's Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 29. (Sunday Mirror)
Benfica have opened talks to sign Manchester United's 28-year-old Italy full-back Matteo Darmian, who is valued at £15m. (Sun on Sunday)
Chelsea are lining up a £35m move for Arsenal and Wales midfielder Aaron Ramsey, 27. (Sunday Express)
Borussia Dortmund are refusing to sell £60m-rated USA winger Christian Pulisic, 19, who is wanted by Chelsea and Bayern Munich. (Mail on Sunday)
Wolves have made a £16m bid for Besiktas and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida, 29. (Sabah - in Turkish)
Leicester are close to signing Algeria winger Rachid Ghezzal, 26, from Monaco. (ESPN)
Arsenal have accepted a £4.45m bid from Sporting Lisbon for Spanish striker Lucas Perez, 29. (A Bola - in Portuguese)
Tottenham and Belgium midfielder Mousa Dembele, 31, has turned down a move to Inter Milan. (Sun on Sunday)
Fulham have enquired about signing Real Madrid's French left-back Theo Hernandez, 20, on loan. (Mail on Sunday)
Stoke are close to signing Ipswich and Denmark left-back Jonas Knudsen, 25, for £1m. (Sun on Sunday)
AC Milan are preparing a £106.9m offer for Lazio's Serbia midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, 23. (La Stampa - in Italian)
Inter Milan are ready to offer £35.6m for Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, 32. (Il Giornale - in Italian)
Rayo Vallecano are in talks to sign former Paris St-Germain and Newcastle midfielder Hatem Ben Arfa, 31, on a free transfer. The France midfielder is a free agent (Marca)