Football gossip: Modric, Mina, Vidal, Courtois, Lewandowski, Martial

Real Madrid have put a £670m price tag on 32-year-old Croatia midfielder Luka Modric, named player of the 2018 World Cup, to deter Inter Milan from making any approach. (Mirror)

Manchester United have agreed personal terms with Barcelona defender Yerry Mina, 23, with the Colombia international waiting on the clubs to agree a deal. (Metro, via Mundo Deportivo)

Ivory Coast winger Wilfried Zaha, 25, has told his team-mates he is ready to leave Crystal Palace and could hand in a transfer request to force through a move to Chelsea. (Mirror)

Barcelona have agreed personal terms with Bayern Munich's Arturo Vidal, with the 31-year-old Chile midfielder set to cost the Spanish champions £27m. (Guardian)

Predict the final Premier League table... Rank the teams from champions down to the relegation places

Chelsea boss Maurizio Sarri is set for talks with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, with Real Madrid eager to sign the 26-year-old Belgian. (Diario AS, via Star)

But the Blues have rejected a £31m bid for Courtois from Madrid, believing the offer to be too low. (Express)

Chelsea are interested in Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic after the 24-year-old Croatia midfielder reportedly turned down a move to Manchester United because of Jose Mourinho's style of play. (Express, via Calciomercato)

Chelsea and England defender Ruben Loftus-Cheek, 22, will seek a loan move abroad if he does not get much playing time at the start of the season. (Times - subscription required)

Belgium defender Toby Alderweireld, 29, is prepared to run down his Tottenham contract if he fails to secure a move to Manchester United before next week's deadline day. (Mirror)

Everton face competition to sign Manchester United centre-back Marcos Rojo with Paris St-Germain, Marseille and Zenit St Petersburg also interested in the 28-year-old Argentina international. (Sun)

Manchester United are considering offering France forward Anthony Martial, 22, to Bayern Munich as part of a deal to sign Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, 29. (Mirror)

However, reports in Germany suggest Martial will instead be used in a swap deal for the Bundesliga club's 29-year-old German defender Jerome Boateng. (Bild)

Bournemouth must offer £30m if they are to convince Levante to part with Colombia midfielder Jefferson Lerma, 23, after the Cherries had a club-record bid rejected.(Sun)

West Ham have opened talks with Ligue 2 side Le Havre over a £10m move for highly-rated French defender Harold Moukoudi, 20. (Mail)

The Hammers are also interested in Real Betis and Paraguay striker Antonio Sanabria, 22. (AS, via Sport Witness)

Championship side West Brom have told Burnley they will need to pay £20m if they are to part with 29-year-old English striker Jay Rodriguez. (Guardian)

Burnley have had an £11m bid rejected by Middlesbrough for English defender Ben Gibson, with Everton also interested in the 25-year-old. (Northern Echo)

Newcastle are interested in signing Paris St-Germain's French Under-20 international Stanley N'Soki. The 19-year-old can play at left-back or centre-back. (Mail)

Newcastle have opened talks with Lyon over a potential deal for French teenage sensation Myziane Maolida, 19. (L'Equipe - in French)

Stoke City's Scottish midfielder Charlie Adam, 32, is interested in returning to his first club Rangers before he retires. (Talksport)

Anderlecht's Belgium midfielder Leander Dendoncker, 23, has turned down moves to the Premier League, rejecting both Crystal Palace and Wolves. (Sun)

However, Wolves are poised to break their transfer record to secure Middlesbrough's Spanish winger Adama Traore, 22. (Telegraph)