Football gossip: Mina, Rojo, Cook, Kovacic, Courtois, Pogba, Rabiot

Manchester United are set to bid for Barcelona and Colombia centre-back Yerry Mina, 23, after failing in their attempts to sign 25-year-old Leicester City and England defender Harry Maguire. (Mirror)

Everton are not willing to match Barcelona's £35m valuation of Mina, and will instead move for Manchester United's Argentina defender Marcos Rojo, 28. (Goal)

Tottenham are lining up a £30m bid for Bournemouth's 21-year-old midfielder Lewis Cook, who captained England Under-20s to World Cup glory last summer. (Star)

Chelsea will risk losing 26-year-old Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois on a free transfer if they are unable to recruit a replacement before the transfer window closes on 9 August. (Mail)

Real Madrid and Croatia midfielder Mateo Kovacic, 24, will not join Manchester United because he does not want to play under Jose Mourinho. (Marca)

France midfielder Adrien Rabiot, 23, can leave Paris St-Germain if the Ligue 1 champions sign his international team-mate N'Golo Kante, 27, from Chelsea. (Mundo Deportivo, via Calciomercato)

Bayer Leverkusen have made contact with Tottenham over signing 19-year-old English midfielder Marcus Edwards. (Sun)

Barcelona technical director Eric Abidal has denied he met Paul Pogba, 25, to discuss a transfer for the Manchester United and France midfielder. (Mundo Deportivo - in Spanish)

The transfer of Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain, 30, from Juventus to AC Milan is "just about" done, according to Milan's general manager Beppe Marotta. (Gazzetta dello Sport, via ESPN)

However, Chelsea are not giving up on signing Higuain, and could sell 31-year-old France striker Olivier Giroud to Marseille in order to finance a move. (Mirror)

Wigan Athletic are interested in signing Everton's 20-year-old United States left-back Antonee Robinson on loan. (Liverpool Echo)

Shrewsbury have put a £1m valuation on Congolese defender Toto Nsiala after rejecting a bid for the 26-year-old from Ipswich.(Mail)