World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 30 July - 5 August

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

TOPSHOT - Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen competes in the women's long jump competition during the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) in Barranquilla, Colombia, on July 30, 2018. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images)
Barranquilla, Colombia, 30 July: Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen competes in the long jump during the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games. (Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images)
EIDFJORD, NORWAY - AUGUST 04: In this handout image provided by Isklar Norseman Extreme Triathlon, the run leg at the foot of mount Gaustatoppen during the Isklar Norseman Extreme Triathlon on August 4, 2018 in Eidfjord, Norway. 250 athletes participate in the 3.8 kilometers swim leg, 180 kilometers bike leg and the 42.2 kilometers run leg up to Mount Gausta, with the fastest athlete expected to finish the extreme triathlon in almost 11 hours. (Photo by Agurtxane Concellon/Iskar Norseman Xtreme Triathlon via Getty Images)
Eidfjlord, Norway, 4 August: An Isklar Norseman Xtreme triathlete starts the 42.2km run up mount Gaustatoppen, after completing a 3.8km swim and 180km cycle. (Agurtxane Concellon/Iskar Norseman Xtreme Triathlon/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Colombia's players pose with their gold medals after winning the Men's Football match against Venezuela during the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC), in Barranquilla, Colombia, on July 31, 2018. (Photo by LUIS ACOSTA / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images)
Barranquilla, Colombia, 31 July: Colombia celebrate with their gold medals after beating Venezuela in the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games final. (Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images)
LYTHAM ST ANNES, ENGLAND - AUGUST 05: Georgia Hall of England celebrates with her father / caddie Wayne Hall on the 18th green during the final round the Ricoh Women's British Open at Royal Lytham &amp; St. Annes on August 5, 2018 in Lytham St Annes, England. (Photo by Jan Kruger/WME IMG/WME IMG via Getty Images)
Lytham St Annes, England, 5 August: Georgia Hall celebrates with her caddie, her father Wayne, after becoming only the third British woman to win the British Women's Open this century. (Jan Kruger/WME IMG/Getty Images)
No Alibi ridden by Andrew Mallyon wins the Westfield Geelong BM58 Handicap at Geelong Synthetic Racecourse on July 31, 2018 in Geelong, Australia. (Reg Ryan/Racing Photos via Getty Images)
Geelong, Australia, 31 July: No Alibi ridden by Andrew Mallyon wins the Westfield Geelong BM58 Handicap at Geelong Synthetic Racecourse. (Reg Ryan/Racing Photos/Getty Images)
GLASGOW, SCOTLAND - AUGUST 02: A general view during the men's lightweight double sculls heat 1 during the Rowing on Day one of the European Championships Glasgow 2018 at Strathclyde Country Park on August 2, 2018 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Photo by Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
Glasgow, Scotland, 2 August: Teams compete in the men's lightweight double sculls on the lake in Strathclyde Country Park, during the opening day of the European Championships. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Barbados' Shane Brathwaite competes in the men's 110 m hurdles competition during the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC) in Barranquilla, Colombia, on July 30, 2018. (Photo by Luis ACOSTA / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUIS ACOSTA/AFP/Getty Images)
Barranquilla, Colombia, 30 July: Barbados' Shane Brathwaite competes in the men's 110m hurdles competition during the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games. (Luis Acosta/AFP)
SAN SEBASTIAN, SPAIN - AUGUST 04: Kasper Asgreen of Denmark and Team Quick-Step Floors / Pieter Serry of Belgium and Team Quick-Step Floors / Christoph Pfingsten of Germany and Team Bora Hansgrohe / Matti Breschel of Denmark and Team EF Education First - Drapac P/B Cannondale / Chad Haga of The United States and Team Sunweb / Peloton / La Concha Beach / Landscape / during the 38th Clasica de San Sebastian 2018 a 228,7km race from San Sebastian to San Sebastian / Donostia / Donostiako Klasikoa / on August 4, 2018 in San Sebastian, Spain. (Photo by Amaia Zabalo/Getty Images)
San Sebastian, Spain, 4 August: The 38th edition of the Clasica de San Sebastian gets under way. The one day road race is 228.7km and starts and finishes in San Sebastian. (Amaia Zabalo/Getty Images)
NANJING, CHINA - AUGUST 05: Huang Yaqiong and Zheng Siwei of China celebrates after defeating Huang Dongping and Wang Yilyu of China in the mixed doubles final on day 7 of Total BWF World Championships at Nanjing Youth Olympic Games Sport Park on August 5, 2018 in Nanjing, China. (Photo by Fred Lee/Getty Images)
Nanjing, China, 5 August: Huang Yaqiong and Zheng Siwei of China celebrate after defeating compatriots Huang Dongping and Wang Yilyu in the mixed doubles final of World Championships. (Fred Lee/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - The Colombian team competes in the Women's Synchronized Swimming technical routine during the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games (CAC), at the Aquatic Complex in Barranquilla, Colombia on July 30, 2018. - Mexico won the gold medal, Colombia silver and Venezuela bronze. (Photo by Luis ROBAYO / AFP) (Photo credit should read LUIS ROBAYO/AFP/Getty Images)
Barranquilla, Colombia, 30 July: The Colombian women's team compete in a synchronized swimming technical routine at the Aquatic Complex in Barranquilla. (Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images)

