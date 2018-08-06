World sport: 10 photos we liked this week: 30 July - 5 August

From the section

A selection of some of the most striking sports photographs taken around the world this week:

Barranquilla, Colombia, 30 July: Colombia's Caterine Ibarguen competes in the long jump during the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games. (Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images)

Eidfjlord, Norway, 4 August: An Isklar Norseman Xtreme triathlete starts the 42.2km run up mount Gaustatoppen, after completing a 3.8km swim and 180km cycle. (Agurtxane Concellon/Iskar Norseman Xtreme Triathlon/Getty Images)

Barranquilla, Colombia, 31 July: Colombia celebrate with their gold medals after beating Venezuela in the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games final. (Luis Acosta/AFP/Getty Images)

Lytham St Annes, England, 5 August: Georgia Hall celebrates with her caddie, her father Wayne, after becoming only the third British woman to win the British Women's Open this century. (Jan Kruger/WME IMG/Getty Images)

Geelong, Australia, 31 July: No Alibi ridden by Andrew Mallyon wins the Westfield Geelong BM58 Handicap at Geelong Synthetic Racecourse. (Reg Ryan/Racing Photos/Getty Images)

Glasgow, Scotland, 2 August: Teams compete in the men's lightweight double sculls on the lake in Strathclyde Country Park, during the opening day of the European Championships. (Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

Barranquilla, Colombia, 30 July: Barbados' Shane Brathwaite competes in the men's 110m hurdles competition during the 2018 Central American and Caribbean Games. (Luis Acosta/AFP)

San Sebastian, Spain, 4 August: The 38th edition of the Clasica de San Sebastian gets under way. The one day road race is 228.7km and starts and finishes in San Sebastian. (Amaia Zabalo/Getty Images)

Nanjing, China, 5 August: Huang Yaqiong and Zheng Siwei of China celebrate after defeating compatriots Huang Dongping and Wang Yilyu in the mixed doubles final of World Championships. (Fred Lee/Getty Images)

Barranquilla, Colombia, 30 July: The Colombian women's team compete in a synchronized swimming technical routine at the Aquatic Complex in Barranquilla. (Luis Robayo/AFP/Getty Images)

All photographs are subject to copyright.

