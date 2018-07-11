Transfers - August 2018
- From the section Transfers
The summer transfer window closes on 9 August.
Signings confirmed in July can be found here, while our list of players released this summer can be found here.
For all the latest rumours check out the gossip page and, for all the manager ins and outs, see our list of current bosses.
1 August
Premier League
Lucas Digne [Barcelona - Everton] £18m
English Football League
Luke Steele [Bristol City - Nottingham Forest] Free
The page covers signings by Premier League, English Football League and Scottish Premiership clubs, along with selected deals from overseas.