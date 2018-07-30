Football gossip: Maguire, Pickford, Conte, Darmian, Courtois, Willian

England defender Harry Maguire, 25, is keen on a £65m move to Manchester United but will not force his departure, and Leicester are reluctant to sell. (Mirror)

Jordan Pickford is set to be offered a new contract at Everton as they look to secure the long-term future of the 24-year-old England goalkeeper, who has been linked with Chelsea. (Times - subscription required)

Chelsea's Brazilian defender David Luiz, 31, wants to stay at Stamford Bridge following the appointment of Maurizio Sarri as manager. (Telegraph)

AC Milan are ready to offer former Chelsea boss Antonio Conte a £5.5m-a-year deal to take over from Gennaro Gattuso as manager. (Express)

Bayern Munich boss Niko Kovac says 29-year-old Poland striker Robert Lewandowski, who has been linked with Manchester United and Real Madrid, is staying with the German club. (Bild, via Express)

Napoli are interested in signing Manchester United's Italian defender Matteo Darmian, 28, on loan with the option to buy at the end of next season. (Radio Kiss Kiss, via Manchester Evening News)

Real Madrid have made Chelsea an opening offer of £100m for Belgium goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, 26, and Brazil midfielder Willian, 29. (Mail)

Chelsea could move for Juventus' Italian defender Mattia Caldara, 24, rather than their Argentine striker Gonzalo Higuain, 30, who has been linked with the Blues. (Corriere della Sera - in Italian)

Chelsea are in talks with Borussia Dortmund over a possible move for 19-year-old American winger Christian Pulisic, who would be available for £65m. (Mirror)

Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino has played down suggestions of Spurs re-signing Wales forward Gareth Bale, 29, from Real Madrid, but says he is aware of the importance of new arrivals. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa have made a bid for Liverpool's Ben Woodburn on loan, with the 18-year-old Wales forward set to be withdrawn from a training camp in France. (Telegraph)

Chelsea's France striker Olivier Giroud, 31, plans to fight for his place at Stamford Bridge, despite holding talks with Marseille. (Mail)

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho wants players such as England forward Jesse Lingard, Belgium striker Romelu Lukaku and France midfielder Paul Pogba to cut short their holidays following the World Cup. (Times - subscription required)

Newcastle are in talks with West Brom to sign Venezuela striker Salomon Rondon, 28. (Sky Sports)

Middlesbrough striker Patrick Bamford, 24, will have a medical at Leeds on Monday before a possible £10m move. (Mail)

Liverpool's Spanish midfielder Pedro Chirivella, 21, is set to seal a £3.5m move to Norwegian side Rosenborg.(Liverpool Echo)

Fulham are close to signing 24-year-old English defender Alfie Mawson from Swansea, with talks between the clubs at an advanced stage. (Sky Sports)

Aston Villa want West Ham's 30-year-old winger Robert Snodgrass on another loan deal, having secured the Scot's services for much of last season. (Birmingham Mail)

Nottingham Forest's Scottish winger Barrie McKay, 23, is set to join Swansea in a deal worth £500,000. (Mail)

Burnley are preparing a £500,000 for Stoke's former England striker Peter Crouch, 37. (Sun)