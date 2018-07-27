Football gossip: Pickford, Maguire, Hazard, Ings, Rojo, Darmian

Chelsea have made Everton's England international goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, 24, their main target should current number one Thibaut Courtois, 26, leave for Real Madrid this summer. (Sky Sports)

Manchester United will have to pay Leicester a world record £80m for a defender to bring England's Harry Maguire, 25, to Old Trafford. (Star)

United will sell Marcos Rojo and Matteo Darmian, 28 to fund a bid for Maguire. (Mirror)

Wolves are targeting Argentine international Rojo, 28, as Reds manager Jose Mourinho begins a defensive reshuffle. (Independent)

Maurizio Sarri is ready to hand Eden Hazard the Chelsea captaincy in an attempt to keep the 27-year-old at the club. (Express)

Chelsea will continue to insist on a world record fee of £200m from Real Madrid for Hazard. (Mail)

Crystal Palace are keen to sign striker Danny Ings but will have to meet Liverpool's £20m valuation for the 26-year-old. (Guardian)

Juventus defender Daniele Rugani has agreed a move to Chelsea but the 23-year-old Italian international's agent says the Serie A club have no desire to sell. (London Evening Standard)

Crystal Palace remain interested in signing Senegalese midfielder Cheikhou Kouyate, 28, with West Ham listening to offers of around £10m for the player. (Sky Sports)

Chelsea's Brazilian winger Willian, 29, is poised to join Manchester United for £66m with the Old Trafford club also interested in the Blues' 32-year-old England defender Gary Cahill. (Express via Tuttosport)

Chelsea are considering keeping club-record signing Alvaro Morata, 25, this season and have yet to even lodge a bid for Juventus forward Gonzalo Higuain, 30. (London Evening Standard)

Besiktas are in talks with Liverpool over signing Belgian goalkeeper Simon Mignolet, 30, while Serb midfielder Lazar Markovic, 24, may also be leaving Anfield after being targeted by Greek club Olympiakos. (Mail)

Arsenal's 23-year-old Spanish full-back Hector Bellerin says it would be "crazy" to talk about leaving the club despite being linked to Barcelona and Manchester City. (London Evening Standard)

Brighton have agreed a fee with Millwall for Czech international winger Jiri Skalak and the deal now depends on the 26-year-old agreeing personal terms. (Argus)

Manchester United have told Ivory Coast international defender Eric Bailly, 24, he is not for sale. (Manchester Evening News)

Stoke manager Gary Rowett has dismissed speculation linking England goalkeeper Jack Butland, 25, with a summer move to Chelsea. (Star)

Crystal Palace's Wilfried Zaha, 25, posted an ambiguous message on social media prompting speculation over his future, with Everton and Borussia Dortmund keen on the winger who is valued at £60m by the Eagles. (Mail)

Fellow London side Chelsea also have an interest in Zaha, though, and are odds-on to sign the player as they ramp up their transfer activity. (Star)

Aston Villa are on the verge of signing 22-year-old Portuguese goalkeeper Andre Moreira from Atletico Madrid, their first transfer under new owners Nassef Sawiris and Wes Edens. (Sun)

Barcelona will hold talks with West Ham over the weekend about a possible £600,000 deal for the Hammers' 18-year-old Portuguese winger Domingos Quina. (Sky Sports)